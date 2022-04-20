Evening of Reflection aims to help change lives

Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center students reflected on the lessons they have learned and about the consequences their actions can have at a Wednesday program.

The Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition (BVIPC) hosted the second Evening of Reflection as part of the Juvenile Victim Impact Panel at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan.

The program is part of a six-week Reality Education for Drivers (RED) program through BVIPC, which is offered throughout the state with funding support from the Texas Department of Transportation. It is tweaked to fit the Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center youths who are nominated by their probation officers to participate.

“We wanted something that would get their attention to maybe shock them into the reality that you’re not bulletproof, you’re not going to live forever; life is fragile,” said Joel Hein, deputy director of community services at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Throughout the once-a-week program, Hein said, the county and BVIPC staff act out scenarios and show they are willing to let down their guard in hopes that students will be vulnerable also.

“They’re a little tougher than your average teenager because of trauma, because of abuse, because of lifestyle, because of peers, because of their family situation, and so we had to develop this program in a way that we could really hit those areas,” he said.

The program expanded from a four-week pilot program in October 2021 to a six-week program and included more involvement opportunities for their family members. That was at the request of students, Hein said.

Cornelius Gray, volunteer/mentor coordinator for the Juvenile Justice Center, knew the program was making an impact when he heard students say they wanted a longer course that was offered to their parents as well.

Mary Jo Prince, RED program manager, said that feedback was all the proof they needed.

“Some people try to get stats or they try to get definition and quantify successes, but sometimes you can’t quantify it,” she said. “You’ve got to be sitting there listening to it.”

Prince said one of the most important goals of the program is to make sure youth understand they have value and that people care about them.

The importance of the program is to tell the youth involved that their mistakes do not define them, that people do love and care for them, and that they can learn from their and other’s mistakes.

“It’s how we learn from those mistakes that help you move forward and change that path a little bit,” she said. “We give them the tools and the resources with which to maybe change attitudes, and then they change their behaviors.”

One of those stories that they hope students learn from is that of Dillon Davis. Pam Todaro, RED program coordinator, works with youth throughout the program, but on Wednesday participated as a speaker to share her story of how her son Dillon died after a combination of preventable factors.

Her first-born son was on his way home to his family the night before they were expected to leave for a trip to Destin, Florida. He had spent time with his uncle, and they had been drinking. He ultimately had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 – twice the legal limit in Texas – and was speeding without wearing a seatbelt when his truck left the roadway and rolled. He was killed instantly.

Todaro previously worked in the Bryan school district’s alternative education program and said she never expected to be in a position to tell the story.

“It doesn’t get any easier telling it, but it’s a story that needs to be shared,” she said.

The poor decisions her son made on Aug. 9, 2014, were “100% preventable,” she said.

“I’m still dealing with it, even it’s been 7 1/2 years,” she said. “I had a trooper knock on my door in the wee hours of the morning, and when I looked out the door and saw the patrol car in my driveway, my heart dropped. That’s a feeling that no parent would want to feel because I knew they weren’t coming to tell me something good. I knew that it wasn’t good news on the other side of that door. And I wouldn’t want any parent to ever experience that, and so hopefully by talking to these kids, maybe they’ll think twice if they’re ever in a situation.

“Maybe something that we say or something that they’ve seen and learned or heard from someone will trigger them to make the right choice.”

The program included presentations from the Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, College Station Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Giles, CHI St. Joseph’s Regional Health Center trauma surgeon Dr. Bryan Pickett and Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz.

Each of the speeches noted the decisions students make affect more than just them. They affect their families, any witnesses, the first responders, the emergency room staff members and anyone else involved in the wreck and their families.

Giles said a quote that stuck with him from a Detroit firefighter who said, “I wish my mind could forget what my eyes have seen.”

“I think it’s important for these kids to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around them. A lot of them think that it does, but it doesn’t,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said he hopes the program reaches at least a few of the participants.

“If it can at least affect one person, that’s one life changed,” he said. “I always hope to reach every person out there, but not everybody’s going to listen to what you have to say.”

One of the participants, who cannot be identified, called it an eye-opening experience because he did not realize how real it was.

“You always hear somebody else talking about ‘This person got into an accident,’ or you just hear the stories, but you never think how really personal it is, especially in a college town.”

Before he would just drive by a wreck, but now he thinks about the people being impacted by it, he said.

He said he would like to see the program offered more widely, saying there are a lot of drivers at his high school.

“When I first started driving, I felt like I was invincible. Like if I crash, ‘Oh, well, I’ll just tense up,’” he said. Now, he said, he sees how much of an impact one bad decision can have, and he hopes to spread what he has learned to his friends about not driving after drinking, not driving while distracted and the importance of wearing a seatbelt. “It’s not just my life at stake. It’s other people’s lives, people’s families.”

