Evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura quickly fill Bryan-College Station hotels

Many Bryan-College Station hotels were full late Tuesday as mandatory evacuations for coastal cities ahead of Hurricane Laura pushed closer led many South Texans to seek refuge locally.
“I have been reaching out to hotels all day today, and finding no rooms at this time for Wednesday,” Experience Bryan-College Station President Kindra Fry wrote in an email Tuesday. “There are very few Thursday-Saturday [openings] that I have found, and by now those may be gone as well. I have not heard back from every hotel at this point, but definitely [got] a good sampling.”
According to an AirBnB search for Brazos County, AirBnB hosts were at 25% capacity for time blocks beginning with today, as of Tuesday night.
While Hurricane Laura was not forecast as of Tuesday night to directly affect Brazos County, local officials stood ready to help the community and surrounding areas.
“We’re working with the emergency management really on a daily basis right now and getting prepared to respond to the needs of our community and the Brazos Valley, so not necessarily evacuees,” said AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross.
“But if we have flooding scenarios or high winds, roof issues, that kind of stuff, if there are enough people that are affected we will open a shelter. We’ve been preparing for that for a few months now, and what it looks like is that we’ll initially shelter people in hotel rooms, and then if that becomes an issue, we’ll use First Baptist Bryan and A&M Church of Christ,” she continued. “Those are the only two shelter locations that are large enough and willing right now.”
Renold said should shelters need to be opened in the Brazos Valley, the Red Cross will have to take into consideration precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to separate each other 6 feet apart and only 50 to a large space, and then we have to have an isolation area because we’ll have screeners for COVID,” she said. “And if people need to be separated or quarantined, we have to manage all of that. So it’s really a last-ditch option to open a shelter for everybody’s well-being.”
The American Red Cross is one of several nonprofits involved in the Brazos Valley’s Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, a team assembled in conjunction with local leadership in times of need.
“We will work closely with the American Red Cross,” said Jason Ware, deputy for the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center. “They have some facilities pre-identified in case things get bad. Our focus though will be local residents. If this storm shifts to the west and we are impacted, we are focused on our residents here.”
When it comes to pet owners evacuating to Bryan-College Station, the Brazos County Expo is accepting evacuees’ horses to stay within the Expo’s stables, Ware said. He noted that evacuees might want to arrange boarding for their cats and dogs ahead of time, as at this time the CEOC is not arranging small-animal housing.
Kathy Bice, executive director of the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan, said that her organization has not yet been activated by the CEOC to take in animals, but they will wait to receive direction. Jennifer Gauntt, spokesperson for the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, said that the school’s animal hospital will treat animals injured by the hurricane but has not announced any plans to board pets.
While the Brazos County Detention Center housed coastal inmates for a period of time during Hurricane Harvey, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dept. David Wilcox said that at this time, no requests have been made for the county to host any inmates in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
For any information on resources in regards to hurricane preparation and response, Ware urged calling 2-1-1.
Reporter Chelsea Katz contributed to this story.
