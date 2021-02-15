BTU says ERCOT-ordered rolling power outages may last three hours or more

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.

Rotating outages typically last 15 to 45 minutes in each area but may vary. Bryan Texas Utilities said in an email sent at 1:51 a.m. Monday that it would begin instituting rolling outages. However, as ERCOT's needs have changed throughout the day, BTU Executive Director of Business Operations David Werley said that some of the rotating outages locally can last three or more hours.

"We just don't have a choice," Werley said. "We are basically ordered to do that, because it's for system reliability."

College Station Utilities customers are asked to report outages that last more than 15 minutes to 855-528-4278, the city said in a tweet acknowledging rolling outages. College Station Utility Director Timothy Crabb said later in the afternoon that some outages might last up to 30 minutes.

ERCOT has issued an Emergency Energy Alert level 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations.