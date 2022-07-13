ERCOT issues appeal to conserve electricity Wednesday afternoon from 2-9 p.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal Wednesday, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2 to 9 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected.

ERCOT issues such notifications when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 104 on Wednesday and has issued a heat advisory for Brazos County.

This is the second electricity conservation appeal issued by ERCOT this week. ERCOT officials said Wednesday's conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday, when the high temperature at Easterwood Airport reached 104, according to the weather service.

ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission’s Power to Save website or their electric provider’s website for conservation tips. Ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up the thermostat 1 or 2 degrees, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours, according to the commission.