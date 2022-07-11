ERCOT issues appeal to conserve electricity Monday afternoon from 2-8 p.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Conservation Appeal, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity Monday from 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected, but rolling blackouts are possible.

ERCOT issues such notifications when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 MW for 30 minutes or more.

The National Weather Service reported a high of 109 degrees at Easterwood Field on Sunday. Temperatures in the Bryan-College Station area were above 100 for 10 hours Sunday, with the temperature at 100 as late as 10 p.m. Saturday’s high was 106, officially, with seven hours of a triple-digit temperatures.

Monday’s forecast high is 107, with 103 expected on Tuesday.

ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission’s Power to Save or their electric provider’s websites to get important conservation tips. According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.

ERCOT emphasized that the call for conservation is limited to the hours between 2-8 p.m.

The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10% of its capacity.