ERCOT instructs utilities to begin rolling outages, urges conservation

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.
Rotating outages typically last 15 to 45 minutes in each area but may vary. Bryan Texas Utilities said in an email sent at 1:51 a.m. Monday that it would begin instituting rolling outages.
More than 20,000 BTU customers were without power at 8:20 a.m., according to the utility's outage map.
The temperature in Bryan was 9 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-7 degrees, at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“It is very important that all utilities participate in helping reduce strain on the electric grid, and at this time ERCOT has determined that this can only be accomplished by shedding load from the system,” said BTU’s General Manager, Gary Miller. “BTU’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, and while these outages are certainly not ideal, they are in the best interest of our service territory and the integrity of the Texas electric system as a whole.”
BTU said customers are asked to reduce the electric load by turning off all unnecessary lighting, appliances and electronic equipment. Businesses should avoid starting equipment that utilizes a large amount of electricity and postpone any non-essential production processes.
Energy-conserving tips
• Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.
• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
• Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.