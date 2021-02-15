ERCOT instructs utilities to begin rolling outages, urges conservation

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.

Rotating outages typically last 15 to 45 minutes in each area but may vary. Bryan Texas Utilities said in an email sent at 1:51 a.m. Monday that it would begin instituting rolling outages.

More than 20,000 BTU customers were without power at 8:20 a.m., according to the utility's outage map.

The temperature in Bryan was 9 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-7 degrees, at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“It is very important that all utilities participate in helping reduce strain on the electric grid, and at this time ERCOT has determined that this can only be accomplished by shedding load from the system,” said BTU’s General Manager, Gary Miller. “BTU’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, and while these outages are certainly not ideal, they are in the best interest of our service territory and the integrity of the Texas electric system as a whole.”