ERCOT: Controlled outages to shorten soon

Officials from the state’s grid operator said the best case scenario for the near future is that planned outages won’t last as long.
There is still no timeline for when electricity throughout Texas will return to normal. Officials said that as the inclement weather improves, so will the power situation. Additionally, the ability to restore electricity depends heavily on generator availability.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas began requiring mass amounts of load shed from utilities at 1:25 a.m. Monday, leading to rotating outages across the state. Many Texans were promised that the outages would be in short increments, but it has often meant hours or days on end without heat in the midst of an unprecedented winter storm.
But Dan Woodfin, ERCOT senior director of system operations, told reporters late Wednesday morning that he hopes controlled outages will not last longer than 30 minutes to an hour at a time starting at some point Wednesday or Thursday.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 2.6 million Texans were without power, according to poweroutage.us.
A total of 46,000 megawatts of generation has been forced offline as of early Wednesday, most of the power being from thermal generation. Officials said 28,000 megawatts of the total offline power included gas, coal and nuclear energy and 18,000 megawatts was from renewable generation. Approximately 185 generating units have tripped offline and some of those have tripped off multiple times.
Problems that contributed to the lack of power included freezing of wind turbines, power plant equipment and natural gas pipelines and wellheads.
If ERCOT officials had not called for a reduction in demand through things like rotating outages, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said there could have been a “catastrophic blackout” with an indeterminate end date. But he admits that the situation in Texas is still a problem for many throughout the state.
“And unfortunately, that has caused us to maintain a lot of these outages much longer than anyone would want,” he said of the efforts to balance supply and demand through controlled outages. “And the horrible consequences of what's happened with that are obvious. Very cold times -- some of the coldest weather we've seen in Texas -- and people not having power is dangerous.”
ERCOT does not control who experiences outages at any given time, since utilities are responsible for finding ways to meet the power regulations that ERCOT puts forth. Utilities avoid disconnecting power for emergency services like hospitals.
Early Wednesday, ERCOT announced that several hundred thousand homes had power restored, but soon after had to increase the amount of load shed required of utilities when ERCOT lost imports due to a Midwest power emergency.
As of about 5 p.m. Wednesday, 19,192 Bryan Texas Utilities and 5,984 College Station Utilities Customers were out of power.
Despite increased ice that rolled in on Tuesday night, BTU and CSU officials said it was not enough to heavily impact any lines, so most issues that each utility is facing are directly related to the controlled outages.
Residents in both areas are urged to turn as many items off as possible if their power goes out so that when it is brought back on, an outage is not caused by several homes at full power coming back on at once. Such occurrences have kept many employees at BTU and CSU busy with repairs, officials said.
Over the past couple days, David Werley, BTU executive director of business and customer operations, has said that there is no rule of thumb for how long customers may be without power. He said Wednesday that the utility’s goal is to rotate between having the power turned on and off every hour, but said he can’t guarantee anyone that BTU can keep to that since they are required to meet ERCOT’s standards.
CSU Director Timothy Crabb said customers are losing power for an average of 30 minutes every one to two hours.
Both said that responding to calls has been more difficult due to dangerous roadway conditions. Werley said that there are some places in the BTU service area, especially in the more rural parts, that workers cannot get to in their vehicle, so they have to check lines on foot and climb poles without ladders.
While BTU generating units have continued to run well, Werley expressed similar sentiments as ERCOT officials, saying it is critical for more generators across the state to get back up and running. He added that the equipment is running fine right now, but said that rotating outages for this amount of time puts major strain on everything.
“We’re all just saying our prayers for Saturday when the weather moderates and we can get out of the freezing temperatures,” he said.
