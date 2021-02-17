ERCOT: Controlled outages to shorten soon

As of about 5 p.m. Wednesday, 19,192 Bryan Texas Utilities and 5,984 College Station Utilities Customers were out of power.

Despite increased ice that rolled in on Tuesday night, BTU and CSU officials said it was not enough to heavily impact any lines, so most issues that each utility is facing are directly related to the controlled outages.

Residents in both areas are urged to turn as many items off as possible if their power goes out so that when it is brought back on, an outage is not caused by several homes at full power coming back on at once. Such occurrences have kept many employees at BTU and CSU busy with repairs, officials said.

Over the past couple days, David Werley, BTU executive director of business and customer operations, has said that there is no rule of thumb for how long customers may be without power. He said Wednesday that the utility’s goal is to rotate between having the power turned on and off every hour, but said he can’t guarantee anyone that BTU can keep to that since they are required to meet ERCOT’s standards.

CSU Director Timothy Crabb said customers are losing power for an average of 30 minutes every one to two hours.