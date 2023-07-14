The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released a Weather Watch running from Sunday through Tuesday due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower, according to a Friday press release.

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch,” the press release stated. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations.”

So far for the month of July, ERCOT set a new unofficial and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 megawatt-hours on Thursday. According to ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard, there is a chance for an all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real time.

ERCOT stated there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand; and in 2022 ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time.

To sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System, visit ercot.com/txans.

Residents can monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.