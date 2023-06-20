Electric Reliability Council of Texas requests that Texans voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand. Their Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect from 4-8 p.m. today.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from June 15-21 due to increased temperature and high demand.

"[Monday], ERCOT broke the June peak demand record, unofficially, with 79,304 [megawatts], passing last June’s record of 76,718 MW. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records. The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022,” according to a Tuesday press release. “ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.”

Locally, Bryan and College Station are also calling for conservation.

Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said as of Tuesday afternoon College Station was about 10% under its record for energy use, which is 231 megawatt-hours. For reference, a megawatt-hour is equal to 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

“We could hit it [Tuesday] if we didn’t hit it over the weekend with everyone home for Father’s Day; but we may stay under,” he said. “At this time of year the peak is going to be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tomorrow is the longest day of the year.”

So far in the month of June, McIntyre said College Station has seen more usage this month. He anticipates its peak in August.

“We are 10% under, normally we are running around high 180s [megawatt-hours] and low 190s, and usually June you start using more electricity and the 100s have come a little early this year,” he said. “We hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Meagan Brown, Bryan Texas Utilities public information officer, said BTU’s system hit an all-time peak record last summer.

“That is possible that we could also set that again this week or sometime in the future. It doesn’t look like we are going to be getting any relief from warm temperatures in some time,” she said. “Our previous record from last year was 373 megawatt-hours.”

Brown said she didn’t think Bryan would set a record this year, however it was hit during July of last year.

“We were still pretty well south of [our record] this morning, but as it gets hotter we usually end up climbing and later in the afternoon when it is still very hot outside and people are coming home from school and work and cranking up the air conditioner and maybe starting laundry or cooking dinner, those types of chores and activities end up adding to that electrical demand,” she said. “We had a much milder spring and that is how it was trending up to this really hot weather we have been having.”

As far as conservation reminders for residents, Brown said it is about small behavioral changes.

“Instead of keeping your thermostat at your normal temperature that is comfortable, try just a couple degrees above that, it typically won’t change your comfort level much, but it will be better for the grid as a whole,” she said. “The Department of Energy estimates that for every extra degree of cooling that you turn your thermostat down, you can expect your energy usage to increase by 6-8%.”

Additional energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.