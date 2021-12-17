 Skip to main content
Emily Fisher named city of College Station's director of public works
Emily Fisher has been named director of public works for the city of College Station.

Emily Fisher

Fisher, a College Station native, has served as assistant director of capital projects since 2014 and she played an integral role overseeing construction of the new City Hall, which was dedicated to the public Dec. 7. Additional facility projects completed under Fisher were the Lick Creek Nature Center, expansion of Larry J. Ringer Library, and the new College Station Police Department headquarters.

She will begin her new role on Monday.

Fisher fills the vacancy left by Donald Harmon, who retired from the city in April after more than 20 years with the organization. Fisher takes over a department that encompasses maintenance of facilities, streets, drainage, traffic signs and signals, sanitation and fleet.

The city's public works department employs 129 people and has a budget of nearly $16 million.

