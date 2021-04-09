Emergency water line repair forces closure of section of Barron Road in College Station

A section of Barron Road will be closed for the next two to three weeks while crews replace a water line and repair the road.
On Thursday, council members unanimously approved a $232,988 emergency contract with Elliott Construction for the repair of the 24-inch water line.
A section of the road from the Texas 6 southbound frontage road to Springbrook Estates Drive will be closed, according to a city press release. Drivers can access the southbound frontage road from Southern Plantation Drive or Eagle Avenue.
Drivers are asked to use caution and be patient while the work is underway, Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations said.
“I know it’s been really frustrating for people,” Nations said, “but with a line of this size, and at this depth, it’s just not a quick fix.”
The city originally planned to have one lane open during the project but announced a complete closure on Thursday due to safety concerns.
A leak was first noticed on March 9 after reports of water on the road, Nations said. She said initial repairs — which involved breaking the road surface, drainage line and excavating to determine the source of the leak — were made immediately following that. Temporary clamps were placed around two leaks that were identified but soon officials determined that those would not hold and a more permanent plan was developed.
According to the council agenda summary, officials determined that the ductile iron pipe material from the 1980s had deteriorated and was causing the leaks. Nations said the line is being replaced with a material that is believed to be more durable for the long-term.
There are five businesses — including a gas station, La Familia and Aaron’s Automotive — serviced by the pipe that needs repair, but Nations said they are all receiving water through an above-ground, temporary connection.
Nations said the construction may take longer if there are weather delays or technical issues.
College Station City Council members also set the gears in motion to potentially issue up to $62.4 million in certificates of obligation to fund various capital projects. The council voted to approve a resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the motion after stating she did not like the amount of debt that the city shoulders. Since the motion was approved, the city staff will prepare two public notices about the certificates of obligation.
Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that this is a fairly typical amount of money for certificates of obligation, also adding that about 60% is intended for the utilities and about 40% is intended for primarily streets in the general fund.
During the meeting, officials stressed that the certificates of obligation will have no impact on the tax rate or utilities rate for residents.
A five acre property at 3006 Norton Lane was also rezoned to allow for single-family housing.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, go to blog.cstx.gov.