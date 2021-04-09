Emergency water line repair forces closure of section of Barron Road in College Station

According to the council agenda summary, officials determined that the ductile iron pipe material from the 1980s had deteriorated and was causing the leaks. Nations said the line is being replaced with a material that is believed to be more durable for the long-term.

There are five businesses — including a gas station, La Familia and Aaron’s Automotive — serviced by the pipe that needs repair, but Nations said they are all receiving water through an above-ground, temporary connection.

Nations said the construction may take longer if there are weather delays or technical issues.

College Station City Council members also set the gears in motion to potentially issue up to $62.4 million in certificates of obligation to fund various capital projects. The council voted to approve a resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the motion after stating she did not like the amount of debt that the city shoulders. Since the motion was approved, the city staff will prepare two public notices about the certificates of obligation.