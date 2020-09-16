Elizabeth House Maternity Home holding online fundraiser

A nonprofit organization that supports pregnant woman in Bryan-College Station is asking for the community’s support during an online fundraiser this week.

Representatives from the Elizabeth House Maternity Home are hoping to raise $40,000 by the end of Friday. A group of donors has agreed to match the community’s donations up to that amount.

The Elizabeth House Maternity Home provides a place for women and their children to live while during an unexpected pregnancy and up to six months after delivery. The Christian-based organization also helps women find long-term housing as well as job and educational opportunities. Residents receive counseling, mentoring and child care and parenting classes.

For more information about the organization or for a link to make a donation, visit elizabethhousematernityhome.com.