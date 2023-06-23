Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Brazos County residents will no longer be required to have their vehicles inspected in person and local mechanic shops will no longer receive regular business through providing the annual inspections required by the outgoing law.

House Bill 3297, which was signed into law June 13 by Gov. Greg Abbott, removes the requirement for annual in-person vehicle inspections for Texans in all but 17 counties. According to the bill, however, Texans will still be required to pay a $7.50 fee that will now be called an “inspection program replacement fee.” The 17 excluded counties, which include Harris, Dallas and El Paso, have their own emission requirements and therefore will maintain their annual inspections, according to the bill.

Author of the bill, District 8 Texas House Rep. Cody Harris, said in a statement that eliminating the requirement was overdue since the majority of states do not have similar regulations. Harris' statement also said that businesses that profit from inspections should not rely on a government mandate for sales.

“These inspections do not make roads safer, as evidenced by over 40 other states,” Harris said in a statement. “The main pushback is coming from businesses who make money off of vehicle inspection. The law does not require them to shut down — it simply eliminates the requirement to get the inspection done.”

While many mechanic shops do offer inspection services, that does not mean it is a main source of revenue, according to Tommy Van Zandt, manager of Valvoline Express Care on Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

“It won’t hurt us at all … It’s not enough of a factor in our business,” Van Zandt said. “A seven-dollar loss is not going to kill us because we usually average about 40 to 50 [inspections] a month.”

With the ever-increasing mechanical and technical knowledge needed to work on vehicles, Van Zandt said he was not surprised to hear the inspection requirement would be ending.

“Cars are getting so much more complicated to work with that the layman can’t do anything to it anyways, so the consumer repairing the car is out of the question,” Van Zandt said. “So what that does is that drives them to a shop.”

With many people taking their vehicle in for a simple oil change, Van Zandt said that many issues are already caught when vehicles come in for regular maintenance. Once the inspection requirement is gone though, Van Zandt said some vehicles will fall through the cracks.

“There is going to be that segment of the population that’s not concerned about safety, they’re only concerned about economics, and I can appreciate that in some places, but a 4,000-pound missile is not what you need to play with,” Van Zandt said.

Texas state vehicle inspection falls under the Department of Public Safety and while it will be up to DPS to implement the new changes, DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said in an email to The Eagle that they are currently unable to comment on the implementation of the coming law.

“At this time we cannot discuss the HB3297 since we are still in session and [the Legislature] has not sent out the requirements of the law out to law enforcement yet,” Ruiz said in the statement.

According to the bill, DPS will be required to provide the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the house with a report no later than Jan. 1, 2025, on how the implementation of the changes affected expenses and income; including whether or not any full-time employees were let go due to the change.

In one of the final sections of the bill, it is made clear that the current law and any offenses and/or violations committed before Jan. 1, 2025, are still in full effect.