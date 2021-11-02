 Skip to main content
Election Results from Brazos County
Election Results from Brazos County

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the November 2021 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Here are the results from Brazos County. Results will be updated throughout the night. Results are unofficial, but include all 25 polling locations:

College Station City Council

College Station City Council, Place 4

Candidate Votes Percentage
Elizabeth Cuna
William Wright

College Station City Council, Place 6

Candidate Votes Percentage
Dennis Maloney
David Levine
Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland

College Station Propositions

College Station Proposition A

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station Proposition B

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station Proposition C

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station ISD School Board

College Station ISD School Board, Place 1

Candidate Votes Percentage
Amy Alge
Darin Paine

College Station ISD School Board, Place 2

Candidate Votes Percentage
Blaine Decker
Kim Ege
Mengmeng Gu

College Station ISD Bond Propositions

College Station ISD Bond, Proposition A

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station ISD Bond, Proposition B

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station ISD Bond, Proposition C

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No

College Station ISD Bond, Proposition D

Response Votes Percentage
Yes
No
