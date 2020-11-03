 Skip to main content
Election Day: Where to vote in Brazos County
Election Day: Where to vote in Brazos County

Tuesday is Election Day and Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballot. 

Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sample ballots and more information on what to expect on Election Day is available at brazosvotes.org.  

Voting places 

Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican 

College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan

Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten 

Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station 

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan

First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan 

Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan 

Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan

Rudder Tower-Rudder Exhibit Hall on the Texas A&M campus, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station

GW Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan 

Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan

Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St., College Station

College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., College Station

College Station ISD Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan

Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan

A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6, South, College Station

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn

Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 South, College Station

Church of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Bryan

Brazos County voters to add to record local turnout today
Brazos County voters to add to record local turnout today

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock told The Eagle Monday afternoon that she has fielded questions about when to expect local election results, mirroring nationwide conversations about when presidential race results will be known. She said the biggest unknown for estimating the timing of local results is the length of voting lines at 7 p.m., when polls close. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. may cast a ballot.

