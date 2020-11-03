Election Day: Where to vote in Brazos County

Tuesday is Election Day and Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballot.
Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sample ballots and more information on what to expect on Election Day is available at brazosvotes.org.
Voting places
Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican
College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station
Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan
Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten
Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station
College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan
First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan
Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan
Rudder Tower-Rudder Exhibit Hall on the Texas A&M campus, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station
GW Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan
Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St., College Station
College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., College Station
College Station ISD Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan
A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6, South, College Station
Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan
Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn
Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 South, College Station
Church of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Bryan
