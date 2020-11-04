ELECTION 2020: Bryan City Charter Propositions

Proposition 1

Shall Section 6 of the Bryan City Charter entitled “Contracts and Purchases” be amended to allow the City Council to set the amount below which the City Manager may reject bids without first having to appear before the City Council of the City of Bryan?

The charter allows the city manager to accept bids to provide services or physical items to the city of $100,000 or less without approval of the council. This amendment allows him to reject bids of the same amount.

For: 12,760

Against: 11,426

Proposition 2

Shall Section 5(d) and Section 7(g) of the Bryan City Charter entitled, respectively, “City Council: Terms; Limitation on Consecutive Terms” and “Elections: Staggered Three-Year Terms” be amended so that members of the Bryan City Council have terms of four years, to match terms of Brazos County and College Station officials, and to provide that once two full terms have been served, a Council member must lay out two years unless running for Mayor?