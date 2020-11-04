 Skip to main content
ELECTION 2020: Brazos Valley results
ELECTION 2020: Brazos Valley results

Burleson County

CALDWELL MAYOR

Norris L. McManus 768

Mike Valigura 503

CALDWELL CITY ALDERMAN

Janice Easter 572

Jim Wilde 457

Jessie E. Enrique Jr. 395

Jonnie Vic Barnett 327

Jason P. Rhodes 233

CALDWELL SCHOOL BOARD

William Foster 2,164

Pam Evans 2,136

Eric M. Boniol 1,206

SOMERVILLE CITY ALDERMAN (3 seats)

Amanda Flencher 277

Bobby Jeff Schoppe 243

Deonna Strickland Moses 198

Lucinda Murphy 126

Eric Kline 91

Kay Cooper Moravec 85

Carol Freeman 45

Fred Elliott 32

Shelley Gotte 24

Barbara Debolt 10

SOMERVILLE SCHOOL BOARD

Kim Casanova 590

Keith Howe 535

David L. Idlebird 498

Marcus Douglas 322

Kevin Hoelscher 255

CITY OF SOMERVILLE PROPOSITION A

The issuance of general obligation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $400,000 for the improvement, repair and construction of a new water line and for the repair, improvement and reconstruction of the city’s sewer system; and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

For 344

Against 152

CITY OF SOMERVILLE PROPOSITION B

The issuance of general obligation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $1.1 million for the improvement, repair, reconstruction and resurfacing of existing municipal streets withing the city; and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

For 341

Against 150

Grimes County

COUNTY TREASURER

Jim-Bob A. Trant (R) 9,329

Tara Gamble (D) 2,661

ANDERSON-SHIRO SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1

Darren Derrett 1,012

Joey Stern 580

ANDERSON TOWN ALDERMAN (Vote for 3)

Daryl Alford 58

Carnell Carrell 53

Tom Johansen 46

Kason Menges 38

IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 4

Tammy McDuffie Harvey 957

Michael DeHaven 657

IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5

Coach Mark Cunningham 988

Luke Bradicich 634

IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2

Hugh “Alec” Pointer 1,008

Danny Lemley 563

CITY OF IOLA ALDERPERSON (vote for 2)

Becky Evans 90

Curtis Darby 84

Chuck Glass 33

CITY OF BEDIAS MAYOR

Gwen Boullion 129

Lisa Meritt 28

CITY OF BEDIAS ALDERPERSON (vote for 3)

Walter Rogers 73

Randall Richards 72

Ray Curtis 54

Maria Melendez 33

NAVASOTA CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

B.F. “Bernie” Gessner Jr. 1,067

Randy Peters 783

NAVASOTA CITY COUNCIL POSITION 2

Pattie Pederson 979

Geoff Horn 818

Leon County

LEON SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5

Jay Winn 807

Clay Boyd 651

BUFFALO CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Brent Reeder 318

Mike Glick 211

Martin Housler 163

Ryan Byrd 156

CENTERVILLE MAYOR

N.R. Goolsby 244

Rebecca Smith 81

CENTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Bobby Walters 246

Michael Cannain 78

OAKWOOD CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Bobbye Bullock 80

Judy Little 70

David Neel 65

Vickie Westmoreland 51

OAKWOOD PROPOSITION

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the municipality of oakwood at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets

For 114

Against 33

Madison County

NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2

Becky Wilson 690

Kali Crocker-Reiling 182

NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 6

Rinza Stewart 378

Michael Crocker 306

Daniel Theiss 192

NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 7

Karl Radde 458

Mike Crocker 412

NORMANGEE PROPOSITION A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Normangee at the rate of one quarter of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

For 178

Against 37

Milam County

PRECINCT 4 COUNTY CONSTABLE

Michael Moehling Jr. (R ) 1,930

Sammy Pickett (D) 737

CAMERON SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)

Roy E. Martinez 1,571

James Burks 1,313

Annisha Williams 1,029

MILANO SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)

Edward Westbrook 540

Jay Willingham 478

Steve Telg 301

THORNDALE SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)

Kimberly Biar 925

Chad Martinka 517

Terrell Weise 314

Lance Weidler 193

ROCKDALE SCHOOL BOARD PLACE 6

Janice Keen 1,576

Michael Whitsel 1,359

HOSPITAL PROPOSITION B

Adding to the Rockdale Hospital District that portion of Milam County that is located within the Rockdale school district but not in the Rockdale Hospital District as of Sept. 1, 2019

For 1,759

Against 1,440

Robertson County

PRECINCT 1 COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Ty Rampy (R) 1,061

Keith Pettit (D) 887

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR

Mike “Duba” Brewer (R) 6,229

Cynthia “Cindy” Welch (D) 1,089

BREMOND CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4

Andy Burnett 242

Sharon Stark Howard 89

CALVERT CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5

Diane Grimes 386

Volney L. Rusty Alston IV 90

CITY OF CALVERT PROPOSITION A

For 391

Against 75

FRANKLIN CITY ALDERMAN (3 seats)

Brian Taylor 315

Kelly Ellison 249

Ferman Richard 244

Laura Stanley 218

CITY OF FRANKLIN PROPOSITION A

For 447

Against 180

CITY OF FRANKLIN PROPOSITION B

For 479

Against 149

FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD PLACE 4

Dennis Varvel 1,737

Raymond Hawkins 1,025

FRANKLIN ISD PROPOSITION A

For 1,931

Against 1,111

FRANKLIN ISD PROPOSITION B

For 1,632

Against 1,382

HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2

Ben Luster 960

Nelda Trevino 380

HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4

Ray Anthony Edwards 883

Julian Flores 480

HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 6

Margaret Salvaggio 587

Barbie Butler-Johnson 482

Dan Roberts 252

Washington County

PRECINCT 1 COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Donald Koester (R) 2,088

Shirley Harris-Jackson (D) 1,446

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD (vote for 3)

Misty Goldberg Lucherk 427

Dean Fuchs 426

Donna Boehnemann Putnam 341

Sue Pinkerton 236

Ricky Ripple 179

Boris L. Jumper Sr. 86

