ELECTION 2020: Brazos Valley results

Burleson County
CALDWELL MAYOR
Norris L. McManus 768
Mike Valigura 503
CALDWELL CITY ALDERMAN
Janice Easter 572
Jim Wilde 457
Jessie E. Enrique Jr. 395
Jonnie Vic Barnett 327
Jason P. Rhodes 233
CALDWELL SCHOOL BOARD
William Foster 2,164
Pam Evans 2,136
Eric M. Boniol 1,206
SOMERVILLE CITY ALDERMAN (3 seats)
Amanda Flencher 277
Bobby Jeff Schoppe 243
Deonna Strickland Moses 198
Lucinda Murphy 126
Eric Kline 91
Kay Cooper Moravec 85
Carol Freeman 45
Fred Elliott 32
Shelley Gotte 24
Barbara Debolt 10
SOMERVILLE SCHOOL BOARD
Kim Casanova 590
Keith Howe 535
David L. Idlebird 498
Marcus Douglas 322
Kevin Hoelscher 255
CITY OF SOMERVILLE PROPOSITION A
The issuance of general obligation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $400,000 for the improvement, repair and construction of a new water line and for the repair, improvement and reconstruction of the city’s sewer system; and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.
For 344
Against 152
CITY OF SOMERVILLE PROPOSITION B
The issuance of general obligation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $1.1 million for the improvement, repair, reconstruction and resurfacing of existing municipal streets withing the city; and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.
For 341
Against 150
Grimes County
COUNTY TREASURER
Jim-Bob A. Trant (R) 9,329
Tara Gamble (D) 2,661
ANDERSON-SHIRO SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1
Darren Derrett 1,012
Joey Stern 580
ANDERSON TOWN ALDERMAN (Vote for 3)
Daryl Alford 58
Carnell Carrell 53
Tom Johansen 46
Kason Menges 38
IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 4
Tammy McDuffie Harvey 957
Michael DeHaven 657
IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5
Coach Mark Cunningham 988
Luke Bradicich 634
IOLA SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2
Hugh “Alec” Pointer 1,008
Danny Lemley 563
CITY OF IOLA ALDERPERSON (vote for 2)
Becky Evans 90
Curtis Darby 84
Chuck Glass 33
CITY OF BEDIAS MAYOR
Gwen Boullion 129
Lisa Meritt 28
CITY OF BEDIAS ALDERPERSON (vote for 3)
Walter Rogers 73
Randall Richards 72
Ray Curtis 54
Maria Melendez 33
NAVASOTA CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1
B.F. “Bernie” Gessner Jr. 1,067
Randy Peters 783
NAVASOTA CITY COUNCIL POSITION 2
Pattie Pederson 979
Geoff Horn 818
Leon County
LEON SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5
Jay Winn 807
Clay Boyd 651
BUFFALO CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Brent Reeder 318
Mike Glick 211
Martin Housler 163
Ryan Byrd 156
CENTERVILLE MAYOR
N.R. Goolsby 244
Rebecca Smith 81
CENTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Bobby Walters 246
Michael Cannain 78
OAKWOOD CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Bobbye Bullock 80
Judy Little 70
David Neel 65
Vickie Westmoreland 51
OAKWOOD PROPOSITION
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the municipality of oakwood at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
For 114
Against 33
Madison County
NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2
Becky Wilson 690
Kali Crocker-Reiling 182
NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 6
Rinza Stewart 378
Michael Crocker 306
Daniel Theiss 192
NORTH ZULCH SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 7
Karl Radde 458
Mike Crocker 412
NORMANGEE PROPOSITION A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Normangee at the rate of one quarter of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
For 178
Against 37
Milam County
PRECINCT 4 COUNTY CONSTABLE
Michael Moehling Jr. (R ) 1,930
Sammy Pickett (D) 737
CAMERON SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Roy E. Martinez 1,571
James Burks 1,313
Annisha Williams 1,029
MILANO SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Edward Westbrook 540
Jay Willingham 478
Steve Telg 301
THORNDALE SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Kimberly Biar 925
Chad Martinka 517
Terrell Weise 314
Lance Weidler 193
ROCKDALE SCHOOL BOARD PLACE 6
Janice Keen 1,576
Michael Whitsel 1,359
HOSPITAL PROPOSITION B
Adding to the Rockdale Hospital District that portion of Milam County that is located within the Rockdale school district but not in the Rockdale Hospital District as of Sept. 1, 2019
For 1,759
Against 1,440
Robertson County
PRECINCT 1 COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Ty Rampy (R) 1,061
Keith Pettit (D) 887
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR
Mike “Duba” Brewer (R) 6,229
Cynthia “Cindy” Welch (D) 1,089
BREMOND CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
Andy Burnett 242
Sharon Stark Howard 89
CALVERT CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5
Diane Grimes 386
Volney L. Rusty Alston IV 90
CITY OF CALVERT PROPOSITION A
For 391
Against 75
FRANKLIN CITY ALDERMAN (3 seats)
Brian Taylor 315
Kelly Ellison 249
Ferman Richard 244
Laura Stanley 218
CITY OF FRANKLIN PROPOSITION A
For 447
Against 180
CITY OF FRANKLIN PROPOSITION B
For 479
Against 149
FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD PLACE 4
Dennis Varvel 1,737
Raymond Hawkins 1,025
FRANKLIN ISD PROPOSITION A
For 1,931
Against 1,111
FRANKLIN ISD PROPOSITION B
For 1,632
Against 1,382
HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2
Ben Luster 960
Nelda Trevino 380
HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
Ray Anthony Edwards 883
Julian Flores 480
HEARNE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 6
Margaret Salvaggio 587
Barbie Butler-Johnson 482
Dan Roberts 252
Washington County
PRECINCT 1 COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Donald Koester (R) 2,088
Shirley Harris-Jackson (D) 1,446
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD (vote for 3)
Misty Goldberg Lucherk 427
Dean Fuchs 426
Donna Boehnemann Putnam 341
Sue Pinkerton 236
Ricky Ripple 179
Boris L. Jumper Sr. 86
