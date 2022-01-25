Elected officials OK with Brazos County Health District’s decision to stop reporting local COVID-19 case numbers

The Brazos County Health District’s decision to no longer report COVID-19 case numbers at the local level was brought to the attention of the district’s elected officials via memo, and board members were not opposed to the decision, according to director Santos Navarrette.
Navarrette said he and the district’s health authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan, sent out the memo Jan. 12 to the Brazos County Health District board members.
“It was an administrative decision between my leadership staff and the health authority; and it’s not that they [board members] didn’t have any say so in [the decision], that’s why we sent the memo out ahead of time, but we got no feedback from the individuals we sent the memo out to,” Navarrette said.
“It was an operational decision for the better utilization of our staff. One thing that we let the board/elected officials know is that our current spike in COVID-19 is due to omicron, it overwhelmed our capacity to continue to use the current process. The current process was a tedious process of having to vet the cases internally when they were already vetted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
The health district’s decision was supported by board member and College Station City Councilman John Nichols.
“I think they are making the right decision,” Nichols said. “The local case numbers of the county will be reported but they will be reported from the DSHS [website that runs out of] Austin, which is getting its data from a national tracking database.”
Nichols said he read through the health district’s letter and called the proposals and plans “very logical.”
“The explanation is that we have local testing sites that were bypassing the county health district and reporting their numbers to a national or state hotline of some kind, so the numbers that we were getting didn’t necessarily reflect all the positive cases or even the number of tests done in Brazos County — because people were no longer reporting to the local health district — so our availability to track the total number was not as good as it was earlier,” Nichols said.
He said that's probably the logical result of the omicron variant and “the massive increase and demand for testing, and the substantial increase for popup testing locations, not including the A&M testing sites on campus.”
“[Texas A&M testing sites] had been well integrated with the county ever since we started this, it was really an issue with off-campus testing centers around the community,” he said. “The [health district] staff were looking at this issue, and they saw a substantial divergence between what the state health department was reporting, relative to what we were reporting, and felt like there was a significant discrepancy here. ... You can’t have two widely diverging numbers, and we knew why ours were different.”
Nichols said the other issue for discontinuing the count was a lengthy backlog, as many as 5,000 to 6,000 cases.
Nichols said the district will no longer provide demographic detail of ethnicity and age groups among COVID cases and also noted board members are “responsible for overseeing policy and budget matters.”
“This is an operational decision that we put under the authority of our director and health authority,” he said.
Steve Aldrich, a board member and Brazos County commissioner, said he understood why the district made its decision.
“I wasn’t consulted on the choice, but I think if we can get people oriented to the same data getting it from another format and not having to duplicate that effort, that makes sense to me,” he said. “The data was found to be timely and correct from another source [DSHS], and we just wanted to divert people to that as a source that was accurate for Brazos County specifically.”
Dr. Jay Maddock, another health district board member, said he was in favor of the decision.
“It’s moved to where cases aren’t the right thing for us to be looking at anyway,” he said, “because you have a large section of the population that is vaccinated and when they do get COVID, they are getting very mild COVID.”
Maddock said hospitalizations and deaths are the main concerns.
While the health district is not a county department, the decision did not require the county judge’s approval; however, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he knew the district was having difficulties keeping up with the number of cases.
“While they didn’t consult me about it, I knew that they were struggling to try to input all of that information into the desktop that was easily accessible to the public, so I was aware that they were having issues,” Peters said. “I understand why they had to do it, they just didn’t have the staff to continue putting that information out like they had for a long time.”
Peters said people know there is a lot of COVID testing going on in the county.
“The more tests you have, the more results you are going to have. So, I don’t know how beneficial that degree of information is to the public,” he said. “The one that has always concerned me is how many are in the hospital because of COVID and then certainly the number of deaths from COVID, so those are really the two that are critical that we need to know.”
He noted that he doesn’t have a problem with the district having to end the local case reporting.
“They have a lot of other things they are trying to do also, so maybe they need to focus their time on other things,” he said.
After the decision was announced Friday, Sullivan said the COVID funding that the district receives is “finite.”
“There is a reality that we are now three years into this pandemic and we have a lot of information that is available to us; and we have to convey what is available, and we have to understand that with the resources that are available ... and that [COVID relief] funding is finite,” he said. “That funding does not go on forever, and we have to make decisions about the best way to use the resources that are available. But we would need many, many, many more bodies and personnel to be able to investigate 7,000 active cases. That is just an estimate and that is not even feasible, that is not even possible, so we just have to face that reality. And the frustration that we are not able to do that anymore is understandable, and I wish we could.”
He also mentioned on Friday that the Health District still has an epidemiologist to gather data, and “will be sure to convey what [data] is important” to the public.
According to the Brazos County Health District's proposed budget for 2022, the district received a decrease in COVID-19 funds from 2021; it received $159,000 in 2021, and $75,046 for this year. It received an increase in COVID-19 epidemiology funds from 2021 ($109,908) to 2022 ($144,000). The district also received $954,534 in workforce funding for 2022 and did not receive any funds in 2021, according to the proposed budget.