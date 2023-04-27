Another dead cow was found Monday in relation to a series of mysterious livestock deaths near Texas OSR, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator Carly Foster.

Eight cattle have been found dead in the area of the state highway, several of which appeared to have been mutilated, Foster said Thursday. She noted the cow found Monday was missing its tongue and its face was cut.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook message April 19 and reported six mysterious cattle deaths that involved five adults and one yearling. Each of the first six incidents occurred in different locations, pastures and herds along the area of OSR and ran into Brazos and Robertson counties. Two cows had their anus and genitalia removed. A seventh cow was reported to Foster, but was outside of her jurisdiction.

“The whole situation’s a little baffling,” Foster said.

The latest cow found Monday was in the same area as previous cattle and was taken to Texas A&M University for a necropsy, Foster said. Results haven’t been returned yet and Foster said she isn’t sure how long it will take since a full pathology and toxicology examination was done on the cow.

“Hopefully we’ll have some answers soon,” Foster said.

The first report of a mysterious cattle death was made to Foster on March 30, she said. There were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill or noticeable tracks, Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials wrote in the Facebook post that has been shared over 16,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

Multiple agencies across the United States are assisting in the investigation, Foster said. She noted she’s never investigated something like this herself, but had read articles about similar occurrences in other places.

A large number of cow mutilations took place across the U.S. in the 1970s, according to a Dallas Morning News report. The incidents also involved cows’ faces and genitals being cut.

Bill Ruland, criminal investigator for the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department, said he’s looked at two dead cattle in the last month, but didn’t think they were connected to the reported deaths from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

About a month ago, Ruland said he looked at a 600-pound yearling calf that had a cut on its cheek and was missing its tongue. Ruland said at first the cut looked surgical, but then found it was pretty jagged and noted the carcass had evidence of predation. The missing tongue also had signs of chewing and not cutting, he said. Ruland added there was no meat on the cattle’s jawbone, but there were also no knife marks. He asked the owner to send the carcass to A&M for a necropsy and results showed the calf died of a massive infection and the mouth damage was due to scavenging.

Another call this week led him to a carcass with a face that didn’t have any cuts on it, Ruland said. The body had been too decomposed to do further assessment, but he noted nothing looked out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, Ruland said he’s told local residents if they see any dead cattle to give him a call so they can look at it as soon as possible.

“The difficulty is you’re dealing with a lot of acres and so the ability to see the animal die and see what happens to it after it dies is very limited,” Ruland said.

Madison County’s case remains active and those with information or see anything out of character are asked to contact Foster at 936-348-2755.

“We don’t really know what to watch for,” Foster said. “The best thing I can say is just if a rancher or anyone comes across anything that was described in the post, please report it to their local agency so it can be looked at.”