Work underway on CSISD campus renovations included in 2021 bond package

Work has begun on projects included in the College Station school district’s $78 million bond package voters approved in November.

A little more than $23 million will be focused on campus renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School.

Work to update Southwood Valley Elementary School’s entrance, relocate the principal’s office suite and impacted classrooms, and renovate the front exterior will begin this summer.

A second phase will take place next summer, with a focus on refreshing carpeting, flooring, paint, restrooms, doors and cabinets and making the library area more efficient.

The project budget is set at $5.4 million, said Jon Hall, director of facilities for the school district.

Renovations at A&M Consolidated High School also will begin this year and continue into 2025, Hall said.

“By dollar and by volume, this is the biggest renovation project combination in the ’21 bond package,” accounting for about $11.9 million, he said.

The project’s first phase, which begins this summer, will include renovations to about half of the existing restrooms with new finishes and fixtures and a storefront feature to separate the gymnasiums from the cafeteria to allow for better crowd control and restrict access to the rest of the school. Crews will also refinish the gym floor.

The second phase next summer will focus on flooring, paint, cabinetry and doors. The security vestibule will also be updated.

After that work is complete, campus and district officials will determine the next projects. The third and fourth phases will take place during the summers of 2024 and 2025.

Construction of the first project in the district’s Career and Technical Education Center — an ag sciences barn — is expected to begin this winter.

The facility will include classrooms and spaces for FFA students’ animal projects, Hall said. It will be constructed with a covered and secured all-weather outdoor work space for construction science and other agriculture projects.

The barn is the only portion of the CTE Center funded by the 2021 bond, but additional phases could be funded by future bonds.

Also scheduled to take place this summer is the resurfacing of the A&M Consolidated Middle School track.

Hall said the track’s existing surface was installed eight years ago and is starting to show its age. A new surface as identified as a “significant need,” he said.

Other projects scheduled to take place during the 2022 calendar year are the installation of metal outdoor canopies at A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School, the replacement of the broiler in the district’s natatorium, updates to the serving line in the A&M Consolidated Middle School cafeteria and the purchase of more band and orchestra instruments.

Bus purchases will continue this year, and work on an expanded parking lot will take place this summer.

The district plans to continue looking for land that will be suitable for future facilities, with $8 million of the bond package dedicated toward land purchases.

The district will begin replacing heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment on multiple campuses throughout the district this year and the work will continue through the summer of 2024.

The school district has also begun purchasing band uniforms for A&M Consolidated High School musicians, as well as band and orchestra instruments for intermediate, middle and high school ensembles.

The school board has also approved fire alarm upgrades at Rock Prairie Elementary School, interactive display boards that will be installed at campuses throughout the district and new student and staff laptops and devices.

Next year, Hall said, A&M Consolidated High Schools culinary arts space and the greenhouses at both Consolidated and College Station High School will be updated.

Renovations to Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School are scheduled to take place in summer 2023 and summer 2024, respectively.

