Winter storm prompts Bryan, College Station school closures

Multiple school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expected winter weather.

The Bryan and College Station school districts will be closed Thursday, as will the Hearne, Snook, Caldwell and Normangee school districts.

Texas A&M and Blinn College campuses will be closed on Thursday. A decision about Friday's classes at Texas A&M will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, a university official said, and campus employees will work remotely.

The decision to close campuses comes as a winter storm approaches the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and other parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, with freezing rain expected.

A message sent to parents in Hearne stated after school activities will not take place, and there will not be any transportation or meal deliveries on Thursday. Superintendent Adrain Johnson said the district will make a decision about Friday mid-morning Thursday.

Snook and Caldwell school districts announced Wednesday schools and offices would be closed Friday with plans to resume classes on Monday.

