Winter storm prompts Bryan, College Station school closures
Winter storm rolls into Brazos Valley

A Texas Department of Transportation crew treats Texas 6 with a brine solution consisting of salt and water on Wednesday in preparation for winter weather conditions. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday in anticipation of freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations were possible on roads in the region, and wind chill values were expected to be in the teens Thursday through Friday night. The high temperature Thursday was expected to stay in the low 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s. Friday was expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 36.

 Cassie Stricker

Multiple school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expected winter weather.

The Bryan and College Station school districts will be closed Thursday, as will the Hearne, Snook, Caldwell and Normangee school districts.

Texas A&M and Blinn College campuses will be closed on Thursday. A decision about Friday's classes at Texas A&M will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, a university official said, and campus employees will work remotely.

The decision to close campuses comes as a winter storm approaches the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and other parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, with freezing rain expected. 

A message sent to parents in Hearne stated after school activities will not take place, and there will not be any transportation or meal deliveries on Thursday. Superintendent Adrain Johnson said the district will make a decision about Friday mid-morning Thursday.

Snook and Caldwell school districts announced Wednesday schools and offices would be closed Friday with plans to resume classes on Monday.

In the announcement to families from the Caldwell school district, all after school activities and programs will be canceled or rescheduled.

The Normangee school district stated a decision had not been made about Friday.

A decision will be made in the Franklin school district as the district monitors road conditions, stating notifications will go out before 5:30 Thursday morning about any changes to the normal school day.

The Navasota school district will have an early release Thursday with campus release times moved up 30 minutes from their usual early release times. A list of release times is posted to the district’s website and Facebook page. All after school activities Thursday will be canceled. A Facebook post from the district states administrators will monitor the weather throughout the day Thursday and make a decision about Friday’s schedule. As of Wednesday afternoon, the district planned to have a regular start time Friday. Updates will be posted to the district’s website and social media pages.

Allen Academy in Bryan was planning an early release on Thursday, with students released at 11:45 a.m. and noon, and no classes on Friday.

The Anderson-Shiro Consolidated school district was planning a regular start on Thursday, with students being released at 12:30 p.m.

The Iola, North Zulch, Bremond and Buffalo school districts canceled Thursday classes, with a decision about Friday's schedule expected Thursday morning.

The Madisonville Consolidated school district and Milano school districts canceled classes Thursday. Friday's classes in both districts were scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

