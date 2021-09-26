Whitbeck reflects on four-plus years as Bryan ISD superintendent

As now-former Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck prepares to step into the superintendent seat in the Fort Bend school district next month, she leaves behind a legacy in Bryan of listening, doing and developing character.
“I just want people to be proud of Bryan, Bryan ISD,” Whitbeck said Wednesday, her last day as Bryan superintendent. “ … I didn’t know a lot about it. I’d been to Bryan several times when I went to A&M, but I didn’t know a lot about it when I got here, and I fell in love with it.”
She says she is sad to leave and does not plan to cut her ties with the community. She said she feels confident she is leaving the district in good hands with interim superintendent Ginger Carrabine.
Whitbeck called Bryan an “amazing place to live, to work and to raise your family,” and her focus was on the families and giving children a quality educational experience.
One of the greatest challenges, she said, in her 4 1/2 years was not the transportation overhaul in 2017 or the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community’s outdated perception of Bryan with some concerns dating back 10 years prior. Acknowledging that all districts and communities have some negatives, Whitbeck said the perception did not match the reality she saw when visiting the schools.
“You just have to get the story out and let people know, so I spent a lot of time talking with groups, visiting, telling the story,” she said.
She said that work led to the #tellthestory social media campaign and talking with families about their concerns.
“It’s been underlying everything I do,” Whitbeck said. “Speak well, speak the truth; when there’s a problem, own it.”
Mark McCall, president of the Bryan school board, said he points to that restored confidence in the school district and its commitment to its learning community as Whitbeck’s biggest contribution.
As a former teacher, McCall said, “I still hold this belief that the best way to put children first is for the administration team to put teachers first and for the cabinet to put the administration team first. It’s a chain. You can’t just put children first and ignore everybody else. … That recognition that everyone is important and critical.”
That refocus resulted in lower teacher turnover rates, increased enrollment and better quality candidates for job openings throughout the district.
In her final board meeting Sept. 20, Whitbeck thanked the board for taking a chance on the former Fort Bend deputy superintendent who had never served as a superintendent.
Now, as she moves back to Fort Bend, Whitbeck said, one of the biggest things she learned in Bryan was the importance of communication and listening.
“That is my number one thing is lead by listening,” she said, showing two glitter notebooks that have her notes since 2017 of things that were going well and things that could be better, all from her visits to campuses and departments.
She believes that focus on listening and communication made the difference.
McCall echoed that sentiment, saying Whitbeck gave every person in the district and in the broader community a chance to tell her what they were seeing and experiencing.
“She would bring that feedback back and collaboratively take action on resolving those areas of needs, whether it was small needs or great needs,” he said. “She worked tirelessly, whether it was a change within a school or building a new school. If the need was there, she would fight for and just bring attention to and do everything she could to resolve that need.”
Whitbeck and McCall each said the district recently turned a corner in academic progress, performance and reputation. That progress, Whitbeck said, would have been even greater had COVID-19 not become a factor.
“We’ve got a lot of things to do, but looking back, I’m going to reflect positively,” Whitbeck said, “and I have no real regrets. I have no regrets. … Now, that doesn’t mean there’s not work to do. There’s a difference. You can’t fix everything; you can’t. But I’m proud. I’m honored. I love it.”
Carrabine took over Thursday on an interim basis.
“I feel like I’m leaving the district in a very good situation where bonds are passed, tax rate elections are over; we’ve lowered the tax rate like 12 cents, and yet we’ve got all these projects that we’re doing for improving safety and security and new buildings,” Whitbeck said.
She hopes to see the district’s academic performance and its reputation in the community continue to grow.
“I want parents that are here to be proud and to speak well and know that everyone has their children’s best interests at heart, and that’s going to continue,” Whitbeck said. “And if there’s a problem, reach out because there’s a lot of smart people here to help. Just have faith in our district.”
Reflecting on her four-and-a-half years, Whitbeck said, one of her proudest accomplishments was the introduction of the Essential Eight program that highlights eight character traits during the year. Throughout the district, pre-kindergarteners through high school seniors focus on one of the traits each month: kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership.
“It’s starting its fourth year, and I think it’s making a huge difference in the culture of our district,” she said. “And I think that I’m really the most proud of that. I know it’ll last long, long, long after me.”
The program began at her first convocation, she said, when she talked about the lessons she learned from her son, Taylor, who died in 2015 at the age of 24.
“I took the things I learned from him, and then I said, ‘OK, and how does that have to apply to the work we have to do,’” she said. “And then right after that, one of the teachers put it in a card and had it in her classroom. … That’s how it was born.”
Optimism, work ethic and kindness were the three non-negotiable traits that had to be included, and she also advocated for philanthropy.
One of her favorite moments came during the 2019 district convocation when then-first grader Camden stated the most important Essential Eight character trait was gratitude, “Because you get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.” This year, Whitbeck said, he chose kindness, and she hopes the district keeps up with Camden as he moves through Bryan schools.
She said she is also proud of the academic gains the district has seen and the CTE Complex that serves Bryan students, as well as students from surrounding districts.
As she moves to the Fort Bend school district, she said, her sphere of influence will continue to grow, and she hopes to make it positive.
She called her last day surreal and bittersweet; sad to leave the people and work she has come to love, but excited for the future of the district and what lies ahead.
“I will say that we are going to be models; we have been models for what transition should look like because we have a great relationship – I do with the team, with Ginger Carrabine, with the school board – to where it’s just hopefully going to be seamless,” she said, “because if you’re really a good leader, then when you leave, the wheels don’t fall off the bus. If you’ve put good people in place; you’ve got systems in place, you shouldn’t miss a beat.”
McCall said the board has not decided whether it will look outside the district for a superintendent due to strong internal candidates. As they develop a superintendent profile, he said, the board could choose to open the position up to a nationwide search to give more people the opportunity to apply.
“In the meantime, [we] have great confidence in Mrs. Carrabine and her position to continue building this new legacy of Bryan ISD,” he said.