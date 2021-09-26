Whitbeck reflects on four-plus years as Bryan ISD superintendent

The program began at her first convocation, she said, when she talked about the lessons she learned from her son, Taylor, who died in 2015 at the age of 24.

“I took the things I learned from him, and then I said, ‘OK, and how does that have to apply to the work we have to do,’” she said. “And then right after that, one of the teachers put it in a card and had it in her classroom. … That’s how it was born.”

Optimism, work ethic and kindness were the three non-negotiable traits that had to be included, and she also advocated for philanthropy.

One of her favorite moments came during the 2019 district convocation when then-first grader Camden stated the most important Essential Eight character trait was gratitude, “Because you get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.” This year, Whitbeck said, he chose kindness, and she hopes the district keeps up with Camden as he moves through Bryan schools.

She said she is also proud of the academic gains the district has seen and the CTE Complex that serves Bryan students, as well as students from surrounding districts.