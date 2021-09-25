Wellborn Middle School focuses on building character, teaching leadership

Litton said the houses do compete with each other and a champion is named at the end of each year, but the houses together represent the character traits everyone – students, faculty and staff members in each house – should try to exhibit.

“It’s very much a lesson for the future of how we would use these qualities and how we can really connect with them in our everyday lives,” she said.

She said she connects with resiliency as a softball and volleyball player because she has to pick herself back up, pick up her teammates, work through mistakes, listen to her coaches and grow from each experience.

Paine said the house teams have pushed people to get out of their comfort zone. A year ago, she said, she would not have represented Wellborn Middle School at the district-wide Convocation like she did this year.

She said the houses have helped people learn more about themselves.

Stewart said the school’s culture has been shaped by the introduction of the houses and the character traits they represent with students, faculty and staff all being part of one of the houses.