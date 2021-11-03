Voters elect Paine, Decker to College Station school board

Voters selected Darin Paine to take over Place 1 on the College Station school board and Blaine Decker for the Place 2 post.

Of the 5,864 votes counted through Tuesday in the Place 1 race, Paine received 62.72% of the vote, compared to opponent Amy Alge’s 37.28%.

Paine, who will take over the place held by Board President Mike Nugent, said he is looking forward to learning from the five board members he will join. He said he enjoyed meeting people during the campaign, but said Tuesday night he feels a sense of relief.

“Having been a longtime volunteer, I’ve got a little bit of insight as to what goes on, but excited to have more involvement and just keep the school district great,” he said. “I think we have an excellent school district; we’ve got excellent leadership. We’ve got great teachers; we’ve got students. ... There’s so many great things and exciting things. It’s just fun to be a part of all of that and seeing our young people succeed and seeing all the hard work that our teachers have put in, especially over the last couple years.”

Alge did not respond to a request for comment.