Voters approve three of four CSISD bond propositions

Voters in the College Station school district approved three of the four bond referendums, totaling $78.12 million worth of projects.
Of the four bond referendums, Proposition A received the largest margin of victory with 65.44% of the votes in favor. Voters approved Proposition B and Proposition C by 61.85% and 57.14%, respectively.
Proposition D was the only referendum not approved by voters with 47.19% voting for the proposition and 52.81% voting against it.
The four propositions were part of a total $83.16 million bond package the College Station school board unanimously voted in July to place on Tuesday’s ballot. However, state law required the proposal be divided into four separate votes on the ballot with personal technology devices, stadiums with a capacity larger than 1,000 people and natatoriums being voted on separately from the general bond referendum.
Proposition A (the general referendum) accounted for $70.63 million of the total request. Proposition B (personal devices) was $4.52 million. Proposition C (renovations to A&M Consolidated High School’s natatorium) was $2.97 million.
Proposition D totaled $5.03 million and was related to improvements at Consolidated and College Station High School’s football stadium facilities, including upgrades to the sound system at both stadiums, renovations and repairs to Consolidated’s Tiger Field press box and renovations and expansion of the Consolidated field house.
“We’re grateful and appreciative that the three that were passed, and disappointed that Proposition D didn’t go through with the field house and the press box,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said Tuesday night. “We thought it was a good proposition and things that we needed at the field house and the press box at Tiger Field. Obviously I’m disappointed about that, but, again, grateful that the other three were passed by our voters.”
The bonds for the three approved referendums will be sold around January, he said, before moving forward with some purchases beginning in the spring.
“Maybe we can get a little bit of the work and some of the renovations going as soon as this next summer,” he said.
Unlike the previous four bonds approved in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015, this one does not include a new school campus. The only new facility included in Proposition A is phase 1 of a new district-wide Career and Technology Education facility. This first phase will be an ag barn for students’ animal projects and will include some classroom space. The $8.205 million for the project includes land purchase for the facility that can be expanded in future years to include more CTE programs.
The bulk of the money included in Proposition A will go toward renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School. It also will include $3 million for land purchase if it comes available, $2.3 million for district-wide security upgrades and $2.81 million for fine arts instruments and equipment.
Proposition B will help move teachers to laptops instead of desktop computers and provide more devices for students; however, Martindale said in October it will not bring the district to a 1:1 ratio for students and devices.
Proposition C will address “wear and tear” needs in the district’s natatorium caused by constant humidity in the facility. In addition to housing the Consolidated swim team, the natatorium is rented out for other swim clubs to use.
Martindale said the need at the Consolidated and College Station high school football stadiums that were included in the failed Proposition D are not going away, but it will be up to a future bond planning committee to decide if those projects are included in any upcoming bond packages for voter approval.
The three propositions that were approved will not increase the school district’s tax rate for residents.