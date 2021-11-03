Voters approve three of four CSISD bond propositions

“We’re grateful and appreciative that the three that were passed, and disappointed that Proposition D didn’t go through with the field house and the press box,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said Tuesday night. “We thought it was a good proposition and things that we needed at the field house and the press box at Tiger Field. Obviously I’m disappointed about that, but, again, grateful that the other three were passed by our voters.”

The bonds for the three approved referendums will be sold around January, he said, before moving forward with some purchases beginning in the spring.

“Maybe we can get a little bit of the work and some of the renovations going as soon as this next summer,” he said.

Unlike the previous four bonds approved in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015, this one does not include a new school campus. The only new facility included in Proposition A is phase 1 of a new district-wide Career and Technology Education facility. This first phase will be an ag barn for students’ animal projects and will include some classroom space. The $8.205 million for the project includes land purchase for the facility that can be expanded in future years to include more CTE programs.