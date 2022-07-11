Veteran teacher, administrator tapped as next principal of Jones Elementary

The Bryan school board approved hiring Alma Velez as the next principal of Anson Jones Elementary School on Monday.

Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the position represents a return home for Velez, who started her 21-year career in the Bryan school district at the school.

“This is a great story for her to go back home to Jones Elementary,” Carrabine said. “Very pleased to have her in this position.”

Velez currently serves as dean of instruction at Jane Long Intermediate School and is also a lecturer at Texas A&M, as well as a religious education teacher at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, according to a press release announcing the hire.

During her career in Bryan, Carrabine said, Velez has served as a bilingual and dual language teacher, assistant principal and a curriculum coordinator for the district’s bilingual and ESL program.

Velez has earned multiple campus teacher and campus administrator of the year awards and was named district administrator of the year in 2019. The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station selected Velez as its Person of the Year in 2016.

“I am excited and honored to continue my career in Bryan ISD in this new capacity,” Velez said in a release. “We have wonderful things happening in our classrooms throughout the school year.”

She said elementary schools set a solid foundation for students as they continue their education.

“Alma has a heart for students and educators,” Carrabine said. “We look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Velez will replace Linda Montoya, who moved into a district-level administrative position as one of three executive directors of school leadership. Montoya joined Brian Merrell and Crystal Goodman in the role.

Montoya will lead the majority of the district’s elementary schools, including Jones.