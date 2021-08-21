United Way relying on community votes to win funding for health care access program

Being able to make it to appointments is vital for BVCASA clients, she said.

“If they start missing sessions, it’s just so much easier for them to kind of relapse and go back to what they were doing,” she said, adding they have gotten more referrals during the pandemic due to people experiencing isolation and unemployment. “… Especially now, I think this kind of program would be just really vital for clients all over the Brazos Valley to get in to see their counselors and stay in treatment and not relapse.”

Owens, who also works as a medic for the city of Austin, said he has seen the positive impact a similar program has had in Austin, calling it life-changing for patients and for the community organizations and hospitals that are not responding to as many nonemergency calls.

Prescription mental health medication, he said, serves to keep the body’s chemistry balanced and requires consistent access to that medication so the patient can live in a “mental health recovery” state and be productive.

“If you have someone who goes through a crisis event in which they are sent back out to the rural areas, and they don’t have transportation access to get their prescription medications, all that work done in the emergency setting is going to mean nothing,” he said. “And if they have to go 90 miles to an inpatient facility and be released two weeks later, and their therapeutic levels are good, but they can’t get access to their basic necessity care here, then those therapeutic levels decrease and it’ll go back into the same cycle. Just having this available is giving someone an opportunity to live just a productive and healthy life that they may not have currently in our region.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.