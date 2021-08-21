United Way relying on community votes to win funding for health care access program

The Brazos Valley community has until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 to help the United Way of the Brazos Valley pilot a ride-share program to connect people with health care.
The Ride2Health program is one of 200 program finalists in the country vying for 40 $25,000 grants from State Farm in the insurance company’s national Neighborhood Assist contest.
Peggi Goss, vice president of community impact for the local United Way, said the program would use technology — a website or app — to connect patients with volunteer drivers who would drive them to doctor’s appointments and to the pharmacy to pick up medication.
“There are people out there that can’t get to their appointments, so they just don’t go,” Goss said. “They don’t do the things that can keep them healthier longer because they wait so long, and then it is a critical emergency situation, and then now they’re kind of battling larger health issues that if they had been able to get their preventative or maintenance medication regularly, then they wouldn’t have gotten to that point.”
By helping people throughout the seven-county Brazos Valley region have access to preventative and regular health care, she said, they hope to alleviate the burden placed on local EMS.
The public can vote at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2039903 or search Ride2Health at www.neighborhoodassist.com. People have 10 votes per day and can make all 10 votes at once.
“The United Way has done all of the hard work to become a national finalist,” said Daniel Owens, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Brazos Valley. “This entire process is now down to our community bringing this home. … I am super excited to see us as a community pull through, bring this home, get this program implemented, because it is nothing but Ws and wins all across the board if we get this in our community, and all we have to do is go online and click something once a day until the 27th.”
The grant will fund the piloting of the program with three health care providers and about 10 patients to make sure the technology works and to determine the need.
“Sometimes as a nonprofit, you create a program and you believe that there’s a need, there’s research that shows that there’s a need and then people for whatever reason don’t use the service,” Goss said. “I don’t believe that’s going to happen, because we’ve seen 2-1-1’s partner with Lyft and the need skyrocketed. … The reason we need upfront funding is just to validate we have a working, serviceable model. We think it will self-sustain in terms of using the health care agencies to assist us to fund it.”
The cost of the program once fully implemented will be $78,000 per year and fund background screenings of the volunteer drivers, monthly motor vehicle reports, additional insurance requirements, technology needs and maintenance and, eventually, a program director, she said.
After the pilot process, Goss said, she hopes the United Way can receive funding from grants and partnerships with local governmental entities and hospital systems.
The program would not replace the services provided by Brazos Transit District or Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living, Goss said, but it will add another option that is focused on providing access to medical needs.
Crystal Crowell, executive director of the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, said the need for reliable transportation in the seven-county Brazos Valley region is greater than what the existing transportation resources can fill.
A community health needs assessment, conducted by the Texas A&M School of Public Health, has identified transportation as a top-five need in the Brazos Valley since 2002, said Jeff Hatala, director of the master of public health program at Texas A&M.
He said he hopes the program, if it is piloted and implemented in the community, fills the need to help people have access to care, whether they are in Bryan or College Station or in the more rural areas of the Brazos Valley, and that it provides a model for other communities to follow.
Crowell said her organization is the only nonprofit substance abuse facility in the seven-county region that serves people regardless of their ability to pay and has always struggled with getting clients to the facility due to the lack of a car or gas money, not having a driver’s license or not being allowed to drive for legal reasons.
Being able to make it to appointments is vital for BVCASA clients, she said.
“If they start missing sessions, it’s just so much easier for them to kind of relapse and go back to what they were doing,” she said, adding they have gotten more referrals during the pandemic due to people experiencing isolation and unemployment. “… Especially now, I think this kind of program would be just really vital for clients all over the Brazos Valley to get in to see their counselors and stay in treatment and not relapse.”
Owens, who also works as a medic for the city of Austin, said he has seen the positive impact a similar program has had in Austin, calling it life-changing for patients and for the community organizations and hospitals that are not responding to as many nonemergency calls.
Prescription mental health medication, he said, serves to keep the body’s chemistry balanced and requires consistent access to that medication so the patient can live in a “mental health recovery” state and be productive.
“If you have someone who goes through a crisis event in which they are sent back out to the rural areas, and they don’t have transportation access to get their prescription medications, all that work done in the emergency setting is going to mean nothing,” he said. “And if they have to go 90 miles to an inpatient facility and be released two weeks later, and their therapeutic levels are good, but they can’t get access to their basic necessity care here, then those therapeutic levels decrease and it’ll go back into the same cycle. Just having this available is giving someone an opportunity to live just a productive and healthy life that they may not have currently in our region.”