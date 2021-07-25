Two College Station students awarded college-sponsored National Merit scholarships

There was not an additional step to securing the scholarship, she said. Once she was named a National Merit finalist earlier this year, she was eligible for the scholarship from the school as long as she listed UT-Dallas as her top-choice university.

As she looks ahead to college, Sawyer said, she is excited for the opportunities she will have in the UT-Dallas honors program as she pursues a degree in economics.

Taylor, who received a college-sponsored scholarship from Texas A&M, said the scholarship led to “cascade” of other scholarships and opportunities, including a second merit-based scholarship from the university and an engineering-specific Brown Foundation scholarship.

Taylor’s grandparents had ensured he had money to attend a four-year in-state university, but the National Merit scholarship and other scholarships it led to has allowed him to put some of that money toward professional school. He is interested in Texas A&M’s EnMed program where he can explore engineering and medicine and perform research.

He appreciates the National Merit-based scholarships, he said, because they are not based on a particular major. His only requirement is to maintain a certain grade point average and meet other academic requirements.