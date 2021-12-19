Thousands graduate this week from Texas A&M, Blinn College and RELLIS Academic Alliance

She encouraged the graduates to remember those who mentored them and pushed them toward success, saying it was one of her professors who encouraged her to first write her own story of being adopted and caring for her father and grandmother in their final stages of life.

Each graduates’ path is important, Afshar said, as they receive their degrees and certificates.

“If you do not hear this from anyone else, then hear it from me tonight: You have accomplished something great. Your hard work is being rewarded today. I am proud of you. Each and every one of you, I am proud,” Afshar said. “No matter what phase of life you are in, we are all on the journey to achieving our dreams and becoming the person we are meant to be.”

In addition to the thousands who graduated from Texas A&M and Blinn, 35 graduates received their bachelor’s degree through the RELLIS Academic Alliance. While their learning took place in Brazos County, the 35 graduates’ degrees could have come from Stephen F. Austin State University or one of the 10 Texas A&M University System regional university partners within the Academic Alliance.