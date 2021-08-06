Texas won’t require schools to notify parents of COVID-19 cases

Texas school districts will not be required to conduct contact tracing this year if a student contracts COVID-19, according to new guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency this week.

The agency said districts should notify parents if the district learns of a student who has been a close contact to someone with the virus. But with the relaxation of contact tracing, broad notifications will not be mandatory.

The TEA announced its rules in a public health guidance issued Thursday. While districts must report positive cases to the local health department and the state, the TEA said contact tracing will not be required because of “the data from 2020-21 showing very low COVID-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting and data demonstrating lower transmission rates among children than adults.”

The new guidance allows for remote learning for up to 20 days for students who are sick with COVID-19 or have been exposed to it. If more time is needed, schools can apply for a waiver. Longer-term remote learning has largely been defunded after it was initially offered at the start of the pandemic, and efforts to allocate funding for it have so far failed in the Legislature this year.