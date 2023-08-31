The Bryan Independent School District will not be required to follow a new Texas law mandating that students be taken out of regular classes for vaping on campus, and will instead continue to implement its own disciplinary management classes, or DMC.

House Bill 114 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 13 and will require that any student found in possession of an e-cigarette or marijuana delivery device on or near public-school property be placed in a disciplinary alternative education program, or DAEP, beginning Sept. 1.

Bryan ISD, however, will be exempt from this new law since it is classified as a district of innovation, according to Bryan ISD’s Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell.

“So, our board voted [on Aug. 22] unanimously for a district of innovation, which allows us to make changes to, not all, but certain rules that don’t apply to charter schools,” Merrell said. “We took it before our DOI committee, which is made up of parents, teachers, various stakeholders with all different types of backgrounds and jobs. …

We talked about the possibility of amending that law where students were not required to go to DAEP, and we would still continue with our process at the DMC on the local campus level.”

A DOI designation, which Bryan ISD has had since 2017, is a classification awarded to Texas independent school districts that meet certain requirements and apply for it either by a board of district trustees vote or via a district-level committee petition.

The DOI designation was created as part of House Bill 1842, which was passed by the 84th Texas Legislature in May of 2015. The designation only lasts for five years but can be renewed via the same process as it is awarded.

The DMC process the district plans to continue in place of the new law has already shown signs of success, Merrell said.

“We proposed what I’ve described, which is educating them using ripple effects, educating the parents, doing parent conferences and parent meetings, and then also assigning them to the on-campus discipline manager program,” he said. “We think we actually have a better plan in place that no other districts have.”

Merrell said that their plan keeps students in school rather than removes them, which can sometimes cause additional behavioral issues.

“The placement in an alternative campus for a cigarette or for nicotine could cause the kids to miss out on their fine arts classes, their extracurricular activities, their CTE [Career and Technical Education] classes,” he said. “We’re not turning a blind eye to it. We are actually addressing it at the root of the problem, which is education, consequences and involving parents.”

Educating both students and parents on the dangers of e-cigarettes is key to helping students not turn into repeat offenders, Merrel said.

“We believe in a comprehensive approach to student behavior,” he said. “The parents, the first time we offered it a year ago … we thought man, I don’t know if they’ll come, and we’ve heard nothing but ringing endorsements.

They’ve talked about, ‘We didn’t realize what they were doing. We thought every vape was the same.’ They didn’t realize that that was actually a vape because it looked sometimes like a pen or a thumb drive.”

Merrell said the district also partnered with local community members and hosted a parent action forum.

“We met at local churches; we had local pastors; we had [Brazos County District Attorney] Jarvis Parson,” he said. “We were talking about the epidemic of vapes in our community and it was overwhelmingly well received because parents are just, they’re just figuring it out. This isn’t something that was around when we were younger.”

So far, the program is producing recidivism rates in line with or less than previous years, which Merrel said is positive considering the rise in marketing of vape products to young adults and teens.

“It has become commonplace, and our kids are having them in their homes, but what we’re not finding is the second offense, so that’s working,” he said. “We believe the community approach will yield better results than just punishing kids. If that were the case, and punishing kids was the answer, well then, we would give them one consequence and we’d never see the issue again. Unfortunately, it doesn’t.”