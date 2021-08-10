Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath tours Charlotte Sharp Children's Center, hoping to replicate success

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath toured the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center in College Station on Monday, taking in the training and considering how similar teaching models can be implemented throughout the state.

“When you think about much of what we do in the early childhood space, it’s not just the operation of the school system,” Morath said, “but it’s several entities coming together to make sure that an entire community has the best resources possible for its children. That’s exactly what we see here.”

The goal of his tour, he said, was to see the learning environment created at the school and the practices that have been implemented since the school opened in 2020. One standout feature, he noted, was a hallway that allows people to see and hear what is happening in a classroom without interrupting the learning.

“One of the things that you see here that is extremely rare in most pre-K settings is the focus on teacher development, teacher training,” he said. “You can actually walk and there’s physical partitions set up, so that you can go behind kind of double-paned glass, listen to what’s happening in the classroom, discuss with your colleagues what’s happening in the classroom, see practice that’s happening in real time, and then you can then rotate right into the classroom and begin to model that.”