Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath tours Charlotte Sharp Children's Center, hoping to replicate success

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath toured the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center in College Station on Monday, taking in the training and considering how similar teaching models can be implemented throughout the state.
“When you think about much of what we do in the early childhood space, it’s not just the operation of the school system,” Morath said, “but it’s several entities coming together to make sure that an entire community has the best resources possible for its children. That’s exactly what we see here.”
The goal of his tour, he said, was to see the learning environment created at the school and the practices that have been implemented since the school opened in 2020. One standout feature, he noted, was a hallway that allows people to see and hear what is happening in a classroom without interrupting the learning.
“One of the things that you see here that is extremely rare in most pre-K settings is the focus on teacher development, teacher training,” he said. “You can actually walk and there’s physical partitions set up, so that you can go behind kind of double-paned glass, listen to what’s happening in the classroom, discuss with your colleagues what’s happening in the classroom, see practice that’s happening in real time, and then you can then rotate right into the classroom and begin to model that.”
The practices work for both student teachers and current teachers who are continuing to grow in their career.
The tour, he said, is the “tip of the iceberg” that will include further discussions about how the model established at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center can be replicated in other communities in the state.
Vicki Gibson, director of the center, said the school brings together local school districts, Texas A&M and a privately operated facility.
“It’s really a community-based effort to set a model that can be affordable and replicable to help others and other cities provide this early jumpstart to how to become a learner,” she said.
The expansion of the model could be “game changing” for early education, Morath said.
John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said he is proud of the work the center is doing. In the spring, the system’s regents voted to name the center after Sharp’s late wife.
“One of the things that I especially like about it is it does exactly what Morath has been talking about ... and that is teaching teachers how to do early childhood; how to teach early childhood development,” Sharp said.
The center, at the corner of Hensel Drive and Hensel Street, plans to expand to include students through third grade and will eventually add a senior living facility that will allow two generations to interact.