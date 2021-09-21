Texas’ ban on school mask mandates draws federal investigation for possibly violating the rights of students with disabilities

The education department has launched similar investigations in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. It had not done so in Texas because the TEA was previously not enforcing the governor’s order while there was ongoing litigation.

The TEA’s guidance released Friday is the latest development in an ongoing war over coronavirus precautions that has left school officials and parents with whiplash about what requirements are — or aren’t — in place.

In early August, the agency had said district’s couldn’t mandate masks because of the governor’s order. But as the new school year approached, a surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations prompted some local officials to buck Abbott’s prohibition to protect teachers and schoolchildren. Coronavirus vaccines still aren’t approved for children younger than 12.

About a month into this school year, the number of reported coronavirus cases among students is approaching the total from the entire 2020-21 school year. State data on school cases is incomplete and likely an undercount. TEA suppresses some districts’ case counts to protect student privacy, and not all districts report student and staff cases to the state, despite agency guidance requiring otherwise.