Texas A&M University has chosen Clay Mathis to lead the Department of Animal Science in the A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Mathis, originally from New Braunfels, will begin his new position Oct. 1, according to A&M AgriLife.

While Mathis received his doctorate in ruminant nutrition from Kansas State University in 1998, he first earned his bachelor’s in animal science and his master’s in physiology of reproduction from A&M in 1993 and 1995, respectively.

Mathis previously served as a professor and the Robert J. Kleberg Jr. and Helen C. Klebreg Endowed chair and director at the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, according to a press release from AgriLife. Before his time in Kingsville, he was an extension livestock specialist for 12 years at New Mexico State University.

In an AgriLife statement, Mathis said he looks forward to ensuring the department continues its world-class research.

“I’m excited about the opportunity for the department to be even more impactful as we look into the future,” Mathis said in the statement.