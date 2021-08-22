Texas A&M professors tackle questions on Critical Race Theory, racism

“We can’t go back and change that, but we can use that history to inform what we do moving forward,” he said.

Multiple times during the forum, Feagin and Harden said there are elements of the local community and the United States’ history that needs to be unpacked in order to make progress.

Fleeger said he felt he left the forum more informed, acknowledging he still has more to learn, and wants to see more conversations happen to continue moving the dialogue.

“That’s when change will happen is when you can sit there and have a conversation with somebody,” he said. “You may not agree with them about every single thing — all the details — but you agree that on what the outcome that you both desire is that we live in a better community, that everybody is treated fairly, that everyone is treated with decency and respect that you would want for you or your family. I think that’s a good starting point to build off of. It definitely doesn’t need to stop today. We can’t sit there and pat ourselves on the back and say we’re done, check that box.”