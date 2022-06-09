Temperature officially falls shy of 100 degrees for one more day

The streak that began on September 1, 2020, of temperatures staying under the 100-degree mark is expected to end this week.

The thermometer came close earlier in the week, hitting 99 degrees Fahrenheit multiple days, including Thursday, at the official reporting station at Easterwood Airport. However, temperatures are forecast to reach 101 degrees Friday and 104 degrees over the weekend.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley tweeted that the streak of sub-100 days continued into day 646.

In an interview Thursday, he said, the last time the area saw a temperature reading of 104 degrees or hotter was on July 23, 2018, and the last 103-degree day was on Aug. 28, 2020.

“Both of those temperatures are late July, August temperatures. They’re not typically June temperatures,” he said. “The thing here is not to say it can’t be that hot. The record on Sunday is 104; that’s also the projected high, so it can happen. Granted, that record is from 1894, so it’s been a very long time since it’s happened. But what’s more significant is the fact that it’s just so much heat for so long. It’s not breaking essentially.”

Katherine Lenninger, meteorologist in the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston office, said temperatures in the region are 5-10 degrees above normal with the College Station area seeing readings that are 8-10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of the year.

Winkley said the more concerning part is how long the heat has been in the area, rather than the temperatures themselves. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for the area in the first half of May because the weather jumped from spring to summer temperatures so quickly and so suddenly.

“Again, it’s not unheard of,” he said. “It’s just it has been around for all of May, all of June. It’s the duration that is concerning.”

As the summer continues, the weather may feel hotter than the forecasted temperatures because of the heat index, which indicates what the air feels like to the human body based on the relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index now is not as bad as it could be later in the summer, Winkley said, but emphasized the importance of staying hydrated as temperatures rise, wearing sunscreen and taking frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.

“When you think you’ve had enough water, drink a little bit more,” he said.

He also said people can check on their neighbors and invite them over, if they are comfortable doing so, if they do not have air conditioning.

Lenninger also advised people to wear “light, breathable clothing” if they have to be outside.

She also encouraged people to check on animals, especially those more susceptible to the heat, and to always check the backseat of the car to make sure they are not leaving a child unattended.

According to the National Safety Council, two children have died this year due to suffering heatstroke in a vehicle.

John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist and regents professor in the Texas A&M Department of Atmosphere Sciences, said in an article released by the university that the summer could end up as one of the hottest on record due to drought conditions in the western part of the state.

“June is typically a wet month for Texas, but it’s not shaping up that way so far,” he said. “Except for West Texas, July is typically a dry month, so continued lack of rain in June could mean that we are stuck with a very hot summer.”

A large portion of the state west of the Brazos Valley is shown as being in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, according to the Drought Monitor released Thursday. On the national map, the western half of the country was shown to be in severe to exceptional drought conditions, while the eastern half is, generally, in little to no drought.

Locally, the southern portion of Brazos County was listed as “abnormally dry,” and a few areas of the Brazos Valley were listed as “moderate drought.” None of the Brazos County was shown in “severe drought” or worse.

What is different about the heat occurring in the Brazos Valley, Winkley said, is that it is occurring when the area is not experiencing harsh drought conditions. Normally, these high temperatures come during droughts, such as the state saw in 2011, when the ground can get hotter faster, he said.

This pocket of little to no drought in which the Brazos Valley sits is due to the rain events the area has seen in recent months, he said, but the ground will get drier as the temperatures remain high and the chances of rain decrease. The two could then feed off each other.

Winkley said he suspects the moisture still in the ground is part of the reason the temperatures have remained below 100 degrees through Thursday.

Compared to historical data, Lenninger said, rainfall for College Station is about 2.92 inches lower than usual for this time of year. She said the reason is a “persistent pattern” of being under a high pressure system with thunderstorms staying to the north and east of the area.

Winkley said unless the high pressure moves east, allowing for daily “hit-or-miss” showers, he does not see a significant rain chance — outside of a tropical system — that would allow the area to stay out of drought conditions.

“I think what we’ll probably find is kind of like what we’ve been dealing with, which is long stretches of hot and very dry, and then if there’s something that comes out of the tropics, then we get a big dousing maybe, and then back to dry and then building the heat again,” he said.

The entire continental United States is listed as having a chance to see above-average temperatures, he said, saying La Niña and climate change are both contributors.

“When you looked at the globe in the early months of the year, the United States was the anomaly,” he said, “We were cooler than average, but the rest of the world was warmer than average. I think that now we’re just catching up to what the rest of the world was doing.”

Lenninger said the severity of the summer weather in the Brazos Valley typically depends on how far the “Bermuda high” pressure system in the Atlantic extends into the area. If it is closer to Florida and Alabama, she said, this region of Texas could see milder temperatures with greater rain chances. The further into the state it extends, the higher likelihood for hotter and drier conditions.

“At this point, the rest of the summer is really at the mercy of where the high pressure sets up and then, if anything, what the tropics do,” Winkley said, saying tropical moisture could be the area’s best chance for rain and a break from the heat.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.