Superintendent search begins

The Bryan school board approved a tentative draft schedule Monday as it searches for the next superintendent for the school district.
The Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Committee is leading the search and will host the community survey and in-person community involvement sessions said Butch Felkner, director of the TASB search committee.
Felkner said he would like to see the survey go up on the district’s website this week. The survey, which will be hosted on the TASB system, will be accessible through a link on the district’s home page. It will be available for community members, students, parents and district employees to complete until Jan. 20.
While the survey is open, he said, he and another representative from the TASB committee, plan to be in the district on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 to host community input sessions at locations throughout the district.
All of the information TASB collects will be presented to the board on Jan. 20 in the form of a leadership report. The report the board receives will include all comments from the input sessions and survey responses.
The draft timeline Felkner presented goes through the spring with April 21 being the date the board could hire a new superintendent; however, Felkner suggested the board focus on the Jan. 20 date of the leadership report and then reevaluate their options.
“Basically, the goal is to get the feedback from the community,” Board President Mark McCall said after the vote.
“Even though we’ve signed a contract for the entirety, it has an escape clause at any point in time, so that after that community feedback, after that professional report, the goal is still the same. If we have that candidate that matches that report, we’re going to move on it at that point in time.”
McCall said he wanted to get the process underway before the end of the semester.
“There’s lots of decisions that are ongoing and lots of things that are being implemented that have impacts that I felt it was much more important to move now, even before the holidays, and not wait,” he said.
Board member David Stasny has been part of previous Bryan school boards that have hired superintendents and said hiring TASB to help in their search does not imply anything about how the board will choose to move forward following the leadership report.
That is the first step in the search process to understand what the district’s stakeholders want to see in the next superintendent, Stasny said.
Ginger Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, taking over for Christie Whitbeck who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as its superintendent.