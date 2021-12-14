Superintendent search begins

“Basically, the goal is to get the feedback from the community,” Board President Mark McCall said after the vote.

“Even though we’ve signed a contract for the entirety, it has an escape clause at any point in time, so that after that community feedback, after that professional report, the goal is still the same. If we have that candidate that matches that report, we’re going to move on it at that point in time.”

McCall said he wanted to get the process underway before the end of the semester.

“There’s lots of decisions that are ongoing and lots of things that are being implemented that have impacts that I felt it was much more important to move now, even before the holidays, and not wait,” he said.

Board member David Stasny has been part of previous Bryan school boards that have hired superintendents and said hiring TASB to help in their search does not imply anything about how the board will choose to move forward following the leadership report.

That is the first step in the search process to understand what the district’s stakeholders want to see in the next superintendent, Stasny said.

Ginger Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, taking over for Christie Whitbeck who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as its superintendent.

