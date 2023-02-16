After 25 years, the Sul Ross Elementary Valentines for Veterans program continues to bring awareness to the service and sacrifice of not only veterans, but also first responders and health care workers.

Since its founding as an art project by then-art teacher Mary Hanson, the program has grown into a districtwide event with involvement from Bryan High School’s JROTC and Viking Band.

“It’s just amazing to come back.” said Hanson, who served as the program’s emcee during Thursday’s event in Bryan. “The 20th anniversary was my last year here. So to come back on the 25th and see it has just exploded and just continues to go on and on. There’s no words to describe it, it’s amazing.”

Lisa Tarver, Ross Elementary music teacher, took on the program’s coordination after Hanson’s retirement and recognized she had big shoes to fill.

“She really had created this program that instilled a love of country, a respect for veterans and I really wanted to keep that going. I think it’s very valuable to our kids,” Tarver said. “When I took it over, I added the first responders and then during COVID I added our health care workers because they were going through so much, and we forget about these people that serve us in so many capacities.”

The Sul Ross Elementary kindergarteners led the festivities with an assortment of songs including “When the Flag Goes By,” “This Little Light of Mine” and more.

“Kindergarten are definitely the ones that perform and I don’t know that you can get any more excited than they get,” Hanson said. “They are actually up there vibrating — those risers are vibrating while they are singing, they are so excited.”

Other performances from students included a poem reading, the ukulele choir and a piano recital of “America” by Nathaniel Stewart.Stewart, who has service members in his family, said he was excited to perform.

“I’ve wanted to join the Marines for a while and it felt good to show what I could do in front of the veterans,” he said.

Gerry Hince, State Commander of the American Legion of Texas and a 31-year Army veteran, was one of the many veterans in attendance. She says she comes every year and enjoys hearing when students talk about their future plans.

“Seeing these young kids and seeing their smiles, and I know some of them don’t understand what it’s all about but some of them do,” Hince said. “One guy told me I don’t want to go into the Army, I want to fly boats, now you don’t fly boats but that’s okay. It gives me hope for the future.”

Hince mentioned that after growing up during the Vietnam War, she appreciates the work the school does in educating students.

“This school does a phenomenal job of taking the young people of our country and giving them a future. We didn’t have this when I was growing up,” Hince said.

Hanson discussed the impact the Valentines for Veterans program has had on the local community.

“One of the years we had a Vietnam veteran here and he came up to the stage to thank the kids and tears were streaming down his face, it was the first time anyone had ever told him thank you. No one had ever told him thank you before, until this event,” Hanson recalled. “To realize the sacrifice the military makes, the police officers, first responders make and to be thankful and grateful for that, that’s the most important thing.”

Tarver hopes to see the program continue on and wants to keep respect at its core.

“I want it to keep the emotion and the love of country and the respect for the men and women who provide these services for us,” she said.