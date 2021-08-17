Students return to Bryan, College Station schools with COVID protocols in place

Bryan and College Station students return to school today, but flexibility remains key as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
Unlike last year, masks and face coverings are not required; however, employees and students who want to wear masks are encouraged to do so.
The Bryan and College Station school districts have no plans to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order by requiring masks in schools, according to representatives for both districts earlier this month. Abbott’s order, which has been upheld by the Texas Supreme Court, stated school districts as governmental entities could not require students, employees or visitors to wear masks.
Four people spoke at the regular Bryan school board meeting Monday night during the citizen comment portion, asking the board to consider implementing a mask mandate.
Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Bryan school district, told the district’s school board during an update Monday that the district is strongly encouraging masks by its students, employees and visitors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal indoor mask-wearing, including at schools, regardless of vaccine status. According to Ybarra, the Texas Education Agency does not consider a vaccinated individual a close contact, even if the person is within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes without a mask.
During a Monday press conference, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said vaccinations are the community’s best prevention strategy with the delta variant affecting younger people more than earlier strains of the virus. He reported the youngest people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — children between the ages of 12 and 15 — have the lowest vaccination rate.
Sullivan said he would like to see everyone arrive at school with a mask, but understands the likelihood of that is low with it being an individual decision. He noted masks work best when everyone is wearing one.
Masks will be required on Bryan school buses, as allowed by a federal transportation mandate, and masks will be available for students who do not have one upon entering the bus. On College Station school buses, masks will be optional.
Bryan school buses will continue to have sanitation stations for riders and each bus will be sanitized between routes, just as they were last year.
Many of the Bryan school district’s protocols are the same as last year, according to Ginger Carrabine, deputy superintendent of the district. This includes sanitation stations on campuses, nightly cleaning of classrooms by custodians and deep cleaning twice a week — on Wednesdays and Fridays — with the electrostatic spray used last year. Areas will also be deep cleaned if there has been a positive COVID-19 case.
In College Station, high-touch areas will be cleaned nightly and each campus will be disinfected and fogged twice a week, along with any areas where a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case has been reported.
Sneeze guards will be available for teachers to use in their classrooms in Bryan schools, and they will be in place in areas of high contact in College Station schools, such as reception areas.
In Bryan, middle school and high school campuses will use a modified block schedule in which students will have an eight-period day Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and follow a block schedule Wednesdays and Thursdays.
College Station secondary campuses will follow a seven-period day each day of the week.
Both districts will have COVID-19 dashboards available for the public to track positive cases. Bryan’s dashboard will be updated each school day, and College Station’s will be updated each Monday.
If a student is out of school due to COVID-19, either after a positive test or opting to quarantine after potential exposure as a close contact, the student will be counted absent but will have access to resources and work through Schoology.
The state has funded short-term remote instruction, but it is not viable for either district, representatives for both districts said.
A long-term virtual school has not been funded by the Texas Legislature; however, employees at the Bryan school district have a draft plan in place and have been approved to provide a virtual academy if it is funded. College Station did not get enough interest in a virtual option to pursue it.
“What we know today is what we know today, and obviously we remain flexible,” Ybarra said.
Bryan and College Station both work with Sullivan and the Brazos County Health District to determine local policies and protocols.