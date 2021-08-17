Students return to Bryan, College Station schools with COVID protocols in place

During a Monday press conference, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said vaccinations are the community’s best prevention strategy with the delta variant affecting younger people more than earlier strains of the virus. He reported the youngest people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — children between the ages of 12 and 15 — have the lowest vaccination rate.

Sullivan said he would like to see everyone arrive at school with a mask, but understands the likelihood of that is low with it being an individual decision. He noted masks work best when everyone is wearing one.

Masks will be required on Bryan school buses, as allowed by a federal transportation mandate, and masks will be available for students who do not have one upon entering the bus. On College Station school buses, masks will be optional.

Bryan school buses will continue to have sanitation stations for riders and each bus will be sanitized between routes, just as they were last year.