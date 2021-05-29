Stormy weather delays Brazos Valley graduation ceremonies

Graduate TeVaughn Bachelor walks out of the school building with his mother, Tanisha, after inclement weather delayed a graduation ceremony at College Station High School on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Two soon-to-be Rudder High School graduates arrive at the Bryan High School gym as graduates, district and school employees, along with family and friends, wait out a weather delay Friday, May 28, 2021. Due to constant lightning, the graduation ceremony had to be postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, still at Merrill Green Stadium.
Assistant Principal Matt Pekar helps graduate Taylor Wells adjust her tassel at College Station High School on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Querena Acarto takes a picture of her daughter, Rudder High School soon-to-be-graduate Muerena Brown, in her cap and gown in the Bryan High School gym corridor waiting out a weather delay on Friday, May 28, 2021, that ultimately forced the graduation to be postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Graduate Danielle Jackson uses two caps as a makeshift umbrella after a graduation ceremony was delayed at College Station High School on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Jalexia and Natasha Bradford pose for pictures during Rudder High School’s weather delay on Friday, May 28, 2021. The graduation will now be held at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Merrill Green Stadium.
Family and friends of Rudder High School graduates wait in the rain moments before the ceremony, which had been delayed multiple times, was postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
By CHELSEA KATZ
The theme of being adaptable and flexible this school year continued with Friday night’s graduations as many area high schools moved ceremonies inside or delayed commencement before opting to postpone until today.
“What are the odds of COVID and raining on graduation day? That pretty much sums up the whole year; it’s been a rough year,” Rudder High School senior and soon-to-be-graduate Victor Cordero said. “At least we still get to graduate and walk the stage; that’s the most important part.”
Rudder graduates lined a corridor in the Bryan High School gym facility, waiting for thunderstorms to move past, hoping to graduate Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Originally scheduled for 8 p.m., the graduation was delayed until 8:30, 9:30 and 10 p.m. before the ceremony was ultimately postponed until 10 a.m. today. Project Graduation was moved to tonight.
College Station High School seniors had a similar experience. Originally scheduled for 8 p.m., officials decided Thursday to move the ceremony to 7 p.m. in hopes it would miss the weather disruptions. However, it still had to be delayed and was ultimately postponed until 8 a.m. this morning at Cougar Stadium.
Navasota and Caldwell schools delayed or postponed graduations, while Hearne and Normangee graduations were moved inside.