Stormy weather delays Brazos Valley graduation ceremonies

The theme of being adaptable and flexible this school year continued with Friday night’s graduations as many area high schools moved ceremonies inside or delayed commencement before opting to postpone until today.

“What are the odds of COVID and raining on graduation day? That pretty much sums up the whole year; it’s been a rough year,” Rudder High School senior and soon-to-be-graduate Victor Cordero said. “At least we still get to graduate and walk the stage; that’s the most important part.”

Rudder graduates lined a corridor in the Bryan High School gym facility, waiting for thunderstorms to move past, hoping to graduate Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Originally scheduled for 8 p.m., the graduation was delayed until 8:30, 9:30 and 10 p.m. before the ceremony was ultimately postponed until 10 a.m. today. Project Graduation was moved to tonight.

College Station High School seniors had a similar experience. Originally scheduled for 8 p.m., officials decided Thursday to move the ceremony to 7 p.m. in hopes it would miss the weather disruptions. However, it still had to be delayed and was ultimately postponed until 8 a.m. this morning at Cougar Stadium.