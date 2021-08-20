Staff at area schools excited to return to in-person learning

Zachary Bolzan, principal of the IL-Texas K-8 campus in College Station, echoed Pagach on the importance of students being able to connect with each other and with their teachers.

“We can’t teach kids if we don’t have a relationship with them, and that’s so much easier done in person than via Zoom, so we expect to see major growth in our students’ academic scores now that they’re back in person,” he said.

Pagach and Hurst said the goals for their school districts are to close the learning gaps and get students back on track if they lost some ground last year.

Bolzan and Birdwell both said their goal is to let students have a more normal year and do the things in school that they look forward to, such as fall festivals and other events.

“I’m excited for all the events that just give our kids that sense that they’re really in high school,” Birdwell said. “Last year, with it being our first year open and then we’re going through COVID, we don’t get to have our sporting events or dances or this or that. I just felt like they kind of had missed out on that high school experience. … I’m just looking forward to letting them have that experience. We’re college prep, and we’re preparing them for once they graduate, but I don’t want to miss out on all those other experiences either.”