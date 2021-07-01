STAAR results show mix of losses, gains for local districts

Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson wrote in a text message that the district is looking for ways to build capacity for in-person instruction to address learning losses, saying those losses are reflective of most districts in the state.

The Texas Education Agency identified math as the area seeing the largest decline. In a press release accompanying the announcement of the results, the TEA noted school districts with a higher percentage of online students seemed to show greater declines.

A comparison published by the TEA showed larger learning losses at districts with fewer than 25% of students in person for most of the year as compared to districts with more than 75% of students in person for most of the year. The losses were greater for districts with more remote students across all demographic and economic categories.

The STAAR test had to be taken in person, and districts with more than 75% of in-person students also showed a higher percentage of students tested.

Molley Perry, chief administrative officer for the College Station school district, said she was not surprised to see the statewide decline in student performance, also finding the correlation between in-person learning and smaller declines.