St. Joseph harnesses students' creativity to spread message of kindness through masks

The artwork of two local students is helping St. Joseph Health spread the message of kindness throughout the community in the form of face masks.
Zooey Goolsby, 11, from Bryan, and Whitney Moore, 10, from College Station, created the designs for the regional health system’s “Hello Humankindness” campaign.
Zooey drew inspiration from her hobbies of Scrabble and tie-dye by creating a design that placed a Scrabble game with the words kindness, counts, smile, love, help and heart on a tie-dyed background. Whitney used her design to spread the message “Be the act of kindness.”
“They kind of thought about what humankindness might mean to them,” said Heather Bush, director of marketing and communications for St. Joseph Health, calling both of them powerful statements. “It was easy to relate the messages for whoever’s wearing the mask. They can easily share that humankindness just by having the mask on and being around people.”
The students were not given guidelines, but just a blank sheet of paper with a mask outline and told to draw how they define humankindness. Zooey and Whitney’s designs were chosen out of 20 finalists and 400 submissions from students at elementary and intermediate schools in Bryan and College Station, Bush said.
Zooey, who will be in sixth grade at Jane Long Intermediate School, said she started making her design toward the beginning of the year and wants people to feel inspired when they see her mask and understand that kindness counts.
Whitney, who will be starting fifth grade at Oakwood Intermediate School, said she also wants to inspire people to be kind to others.
A total of 1,750 masks of both designs were printed and distributed to people in seven organizations, including local emergency responders, hospital employees and the College Station post office workers.
Whitney said she is happy to know frontline and essential workers received the masks because they show kindness every day.
Even though mask use has dropped off from when the campaign started in February, Bush said, many essential workers are still required to wear masks at their jobs. She said the masks also serve as a reminder that there is work still to do and the need for future mask use is unknown.
“I can’t wait for people to wear it so they can be inspired,” Whitney said.
Zooey’s mom, Amanda, said she was proud and excited to find out her daughter’s artwork had been selected as one of the winning mask designs. The mask shows who her daughter is, she said, noting the 11-year-old spreads kindness by saying something nice to everyone she encounters.
“It just perfectly represented who she is,” she said. “She’s the most kind, loving person I’ve ever known in my life, and so to see these beautiful words represented in this particular way, I felt like it was a wonderful representation of who she is.”
Whitney said the campaign’s goal is to inspire others to spread kindness in their life.
“It’s important because a person is at their best when they’re being kind,” she said.