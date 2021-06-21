St. Joseph harnesses students' creativity to spread message of kindness through masks

Whitney, who will be starting fifth grade at Oakwood Intermediate School, said she also wants to inspire people to be kind to others.

A total of 1,750 masks of both designs were printed and distributed to people in seven organizations, including local emergency responders, hospital employees and the College Station post office workers.

Whitney said she is happy to know frontline and essential workers received the masks because they show kindness every day.

Even though mask use has dropped off from when the campaign started in February, Bush said, many essential workers are still required to wear masks at their jobs. She said the masks also serve as a reminder that there is work still to do and the need for future mask use is unknown.

“I can’t wait for people to wear it so they can be inspired,” Whitney said.

Zooey’s mom, Amanda, said she was proud and excited to find out her daughter’s artwork had been selected as one of the winning mask designs. The mask shows who her daughter is, she said, noting the 11-year-old spreads kindness by saying something nice to everyone she encounters.