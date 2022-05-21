St. Joseph Catholic School celebrates Class of 2022 graduates

St. Joseph Catholic School kicked off the high school graduations in Bryan and College Station with 15 seniors earning their diplomas Friday night.

“Now is the moment we have been preparing for for the last 13 years,” Robyn Schoenemann, the class’ salutatorian, said to the group gathered in Christ the Good Shepherd Chapel in Bryan. “We will emerge into the world with the opportunity to make our mark.”

They will all encounter change, she said, that is both scary and exciting. She encouraged her classmates to embrace those changes, saying it is inevitable.

“What I’m trying to say is this; in order to grow and improve as people, we’re going to have to step outside of our comfort zone once in a while, whether that’s meeting a new friend, taking a new class or trying a new combination, like pizza and lemonade,” she said, before giving an anecdote for her classmates. “In other instances, we’ll find that by changing and trying new things we will come to understand where we fail, and more importantly, where we thrive. Change, while not always comfortable, is certainly necessary for success.”

Emily Bienski, valedictorian of the class, said Friday was both a day to be thankful and inspired, thanking those who made the day possible for each of the graduates.

Addressing her fellow classmates, Bienski said the knowledge they gained in their four years will be valuable, but the most important thing she will take with her is how they became a family.

During her speech, Bienski took a seat at the front of the church, reading the book “The Circles All Around Us” by Brad Montague. The book tells of a person’s circle that begins just big enough for one person and how that circle expands to include more people through love and acceptance.

“Let us create bigger circles all around us for the rest of our days,” she read with the pages projected onto screens in the chapel. “Let our caring ripple out in a million little ways. In the circles all around us, everywhere that we all go, there’s a difference we can make and a love we can all show. As our circles grow and grow and we watch them wonder-eyed, remember the first circle started with just the love we hold inside.”

Each year, she said, they have all branched out and created more circles, each filled with people they care about. She thanked everyone in the church for being part of the graduates’ circles and lives.

Following the graduation, graduate Elena Kuder said the day marked the start of new beginnings.

“I’m really excited for the new journey,” she said in between pictures with family and friends. “I’ve been here literally since kindergarten, so it’ll be a change, but I’m excited.”

Kuder said she will attend Blinn College to study public health and plans to transfer to Texas A&M to continue her studies with a goal of one day working in the medical field.

Julia Mishler, who took on the role of principal of St. Joseph 10 months ago, said the Class of 2022 made a permanent mark on her as they taught her about the traditions and culture of the school.

“You are indeed an amazing group of young adults,” she said. “The beauty of what each of you holds individually is substantial; however, I want you to know that together with the faculty and your families, each of you has helped to create who we are as a school.”

The class has celebrated victory, stood in solidarity in defeat and competed at a local and state level, applauding their many academic and athletic accomplishments.

“Through it all, you have upheld the tenants of our faith and shown a fierce dedication to treating others the way Jesus would want you to, and for that, I am extremely proud of you,” Mishler said. “As you move into the next phase of your life, the faculty and staff of St. Joseph Catholic School wish you the best of luck. May you remember your time at St. Joe’s fondly and know that you will always, always have a home here.”

She praised the class for representing the school well and encouraged them to be brave and bold in the face of challenges and adversity, remain undeterred when “life knocks you down” and be courageous enough to turn to their faith in both good and bad times.

Bienski said she is thankful for all of the friendships she developed and encouraged her classmates to continue supporting and encouraging each other as they move into the next phase of their lives and to spread that support to others they meet.

“As we leave here today, go out and celebrate all of your accomplishments, but always remember to look forward and be that inspiration for others,” she said. “This isn’t goodbye, remember. We are forever family.”

