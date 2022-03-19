Snook FFA senior Baumann earns reserve grand champion honors at Houston Rodeo

Eight years after Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann started showing chickens through 4-H and FFA, her pen of broilers was named the reserve grand champion at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry show.

“It’s just really crazy to me,” Baumann said a few days after the March 12 auction. “It feels so surreal right now. It’s like a dream that I always wanted to accomplish and, like, I finally did it, so it just feels crazy.”

Baumann’s broilers placed first in the pullet category. Kenna Schram from Sealy was named the overall grand champion after earning first place in the cockerel category.

Baumann said she received a low pre-score when she started the process in Houston and started in the second-to-last callback. She called the judging a nerve-wracking experience for her and her mother. Then confusion reigned as Baumann thought she was either one of the last or one of the first. Then the judge announced her side of the line as the top two pens.

“It’s like you don’t want to throw up, but you’ve got butterflies in your stomach. It’s just crazy,” she said. “He had us played because we thought we were, like, 20th; it’s like the best feeling.”

Baumann’s reserve grand champion pen of broilers sold for $145,000 at the auction in Houston. A portion of that sale price — up to $20,000 — goes to Baumann, while the remaining money is put toward the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s scholarship program.

That money will go toward paying for college, she said, as she studies to be a nurse practitioner. She plans to start at Blinn College before continuing at Texas A&M.

“When I was little, I always wanted to be a veterinarian. But everybody in my family is a nurse, so I just thought I’d follow my family members,” she said. Her time involved in ag showed her she could care for humans just like she cares for her animals.

Baumann first started in 4-H in fourth grade, and her journey with showing chickens began in 2014 when she showed at the Burleson County Fair. Then, in 2016, she began showing her chickens at major shows, including Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Baumann said she placed 14th in her first year at the Houston show, and ever since has wanted to try to win it.

“I’ve had good luck, I’ve had bad luck, and this year, my last year, best year ever,” she said.

Chickens are a six-week project, and it takes a lot of work to raise prize-winning chickens, Baumann claimed, calling them “really needy.”

“You have to be in a pen like every other two hours or so. Heck, I was sleeping in my chicken pen half the night sometimes,” she said. “You have to wake up in the middle of night to take care of them because you want to get them [to be] the biggest birds, so you want them to always be eating. It’s a lot of hard work. I know it’s not that long of a process, but it felt like the longest six weeks of your life.”

A pen of broilers requires three chickens, she said, and the judges look for the biggest birds with the most meat on their breast. She started with a box of 75 baby chicks, which she shared with her brother, who is in eighth grade, and culled through them before selecting 10 to take to Houston. She then used the best three.

Baumann said it is bittersweet to end her time in 4-H and FFA but she is glad to end on a positive note with the reserve grand champion title.

“I’ve had a little bit of bad luck in previous years, and to end on such a good note, this feels good. It feels like I’ve accomplished good things,” she said.

She called her years in Snook FFA four of the best years of her life and is looking forward to helping her younger siblings show as they continue in 4-H and FFA.

“I encourage anybody to show through 4-H or FFA or get involved because it’s really good opportunities, and you get to meet a lot of new people and learn a lot of life lessons,” she said. “All these organizations help and give back to the youth and give scholarships, so it’s really a good organization to be in. I really appreciate my parents putting me in 4-H when I was little.”

