SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year

As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement.

“Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.

When teachers reported back to schools Aug. 5, they started with team-building activities, such as stick horse races, Giesenschlag said. Last week’s Meet the Teacher event brought about half of the students and their families to the school to pick up their schedules and walk the hallways, meeting their new teachers and seeing friends.

“It is really hard for me to put into words the enthusiasm and the excitement that we're experiencing this year,” she said. “By far, in my 14 years, this was the best back to school that I've had. And they’re excited for the kids. We're excited about our incoming seventh graders, our returning eighth graders. We're just getting ready for them.”

Amber Huffman, a seventh grade language arts teacher at SFA, said she is looking forward to building relationships with a new group of students and helping them navigate the new normal after two COVID-interrupted years.

“It was really exciting,” she said about having students on campus again for Meet the Teacher. “We had so many kids show up, and they were all really eager and very excited and happy. I had a kid hug me that’s never met me before a day in their life, but they’re very eager to get back to the classroom. They’re excited; they’re nervous. Seventh grade is new for them, so they’re coming in with that eagerness and excitement to discover the new world of middle school. We’re just excited to be here for it.”

As she was setting up her classroom library, Huffman said her favorite thing about a new school year is getting to introduce students to new experiences and show them there is more to explore.

Sarah Horne, an eighth grade language arts teacher at the school taught seventh grade last year, so she is pleased to have some of the same students in her class again.

“It’s nice because when they get used to you — they have to usually change teachers — but this year some of them will get to have me a second time,” she said. “It'll be easier to get into the groove of things because they'll understand the way things are.”

Horne, who was helping Huffman set up her library, said she is motivated and encouraged by the interactions she has had with parents over the summer, saying they are more willing to step in and help.

Trini Tovar, who teaches dance to seventh and eighth graders at the school, said she is ready to introduce the art of dance to a new group of students, and prove to many students and parents that dance is not what they see on TikTok.

A new addition to the school this year is the SFA Bronco Belles dance team.

Tovar said she worked for three years to bring the dance team to SFA because she wanted to have something that would bring positivity from the school into the community.

“The biggest thing was to make sure that SFA had something positive to be a part of and something the girls can proudly say. 'I'm an SFA Bronco Belle,'” she said, adding that each of the girls on the team has a common interest in dance, in performing and wanting to have a sisterhood in the school.

Tovar, who is also assistant director of the Bryan High School Shy-Annes dance team, said parents have told her dance is exactly what their child needed, and of the 55 girls – and one boy – on the Shy-Annes, 24 were part of Tovar’s dance classes.

“You see these girls and you see them go watch the Shy-Annes for the first time, and they are star struck,” said Huffman, who helps Tovar’s classes and the Bronco Belles. “They're enamored. They want to do something. And then you watch them achieve that. That's something no one will ever take away. Mrs. Tovar inspires them and gives them a dream and helps them achieve it, and to see that light in their eyes and see them realize that happiness is magical. You can't get that anywhere else but education.”

This year will also see the addition of the AVID and AVID Excel programs for students who are college bound. At a middle school level, they will learn skills they can use in college, such as notetaking, organizational skills and self-agency as a student. They will take two pre-AP classes and also work with a tutor twice a week in their classes.

“My goal here is just to help our students leave SFA and go into high school with the skills they need to be successful at the high school level, as curriculum gets more rigorous and as they become even more independent learners,” Giesenschlag said.

To help support the “positive energy, positive results” theme this year, Giesenschlag said, a focus at the school will be the “Triple A’s” of attendance, academics and attitude.

“We feel like if a student has all of that in a positive manner, then they're set up for success,” she said.

Part of achieving that is following the new schoolwide expectation of the Bronco BEST, which stands for Be respectful, Exercise safety, Show respect and Take ownership.

Taking ownership is a big one, the principal said, because she sees that as a major part of a student’s growth in school.

“Take ownership, be an advocate for yourself, whether that is academically — if you need to help, if you're doing well — and behaviorally,” she said. “Things are going to happen, so it's just learn from it, and then move forward. Own it and move forward. That's what I've been about all my life in education.”

As she looks ahead to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Giesenschlag said she cannot pick just one thing she is most excited for, saying there is a different air about this year that is positive.

“I know it’s cheesy, but this has truly been the best start,” she said. “I'm all about new; like just the freshness of this year, getting to meet our new students, and then helping them be the best individuals. I'm all about we have to grow the whole child. Our teachers get to know them, build relationships, let them know that they care about them, and then learning will happen.”

Students in the Bryan school district will return to school Tuesday.