SFA Middle School’s mariachi ensemble performs for first time

Stephen F. Austin Middle School’s Mariachi Palomino took the stage for the first time Thursday night to perform a selection of three songs the musicians have been learning over the past few months.
“As a native Spanish speaker and a mariachi, it makes me feel proud to see the new generations get involved with the mariachi music,” said Jaime Mosqueda, local mariachi and Johnson Elementary School dual kindergarten teacher. “What they say is music is the international language.”
The newest mariachi band in Bryan schools began in November with some students taking on new mariachi instruments. Director Osvaldo Garcia said the goal is to help teach students about the music and culture associated with mariachi and then to support Bryan High School’s Los Vikingos mariachi band.
“As it is, we can compete in state, and our endeavor is to actually get a sweepstakes at state,” said Garcia, who helps with the Bryan High School mariachi band and teaches music at Fannin Elementary School.
SFA eighth grader Liliana Sherman said it was seeing Los Vikingos perform that got her interested in mariachi music and inspired her to get a private violin teacher so she could improve and eventually join the high school ensemble.
When she heard about Mariachi Palomino, she said, she immediately wanted to be part of it.
“They are the ones driving this program forward; I’m just the facilitator,” Garcia said.
Many members of the mariachi band are also in the school’s traditional band and orchestra programs and practice mariachi Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and for a couple hours some Saturdays
Sherman and Karson Wright, who plays trumpet in the mariachi and traditional bands, said it is interesting to play different styles of music and switch from traditional and classical music to mariachi. Wright, who is also in eighth grade, said it was nerve-wracking at first to be on stage to kick off Thursday’s orchestra concert, but it was a lot of fun to live in the moment and play on stage with his friends.
Eighth grader Maik Mazariegos-Tamayac learned to play something new — the vihuela, which is a guitar-like stringed instrument. He said he enjoys working together with his friends and that he is proud of how far they have come in the few months they have been practicing.
“We all make mistakes now and then, but we learn from each other,” he said.
Max Wilson, SFA orchestra director, said he is amazed at the progress the students have made, especially with some only having a few months on a new instrument. He said the mariachi band gives the students a more enriching experience and another outlet to be creative musically.
Garcia studied with Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán in Central Mexico in college and said those ideas and techniques are a worldly experience for the students.
“Music unites people. It brings the community together, and that’s what’s happening here at both campuses,” he said about SFA and Bryan High.