SFA Middle School’s mariachi ensemble performs for first time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are the ones driving this program forward; I’m just the facilitator,” Garcia said.

Many members of the mariachi band are also in the school’s traditional band and orchestra programs and practice mariachi Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and for a couple hours some Saturdays

Sherman and Karson Wright, who plays trumpet in the mariachi and traditional bands, said it is interesting to play different styles of music and switch from traditional and classical music to mariachi. Wright, who is also in eighth grade, said it was nerve-wracking at first to be on stage to kick off Thursday’s orchestra concert, but it was a lot of fun to live in the moment and play on stage with his friends.

Eighth grader Maik Mazariegos-Tamayac learned to play something new — the vihuela, which is a guitar-like stringed instrument. He said he enjoys working together with his friends and that he is proud of how far they have come in the few months they have been practicing.

“We all make mistakes now and then, but we learn from each other,” he said.