Seiber presented with Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship

Carson Seiber was awarded the Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship by the B-CS Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's Leadership Luncheon on Thursday at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Seiber graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in May and is planning to attend Texas A&M University this fall and join the Corps of Cadets.

The Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship was founded in 2020 by Royce Hickman and family and is awarded to a local graduating senior that completed the Junior Leadership Brazos program as a junior in high school.

Hickman was chamber president and CEO from 1998 until he retired in 2016. He is now the chamber’s community liaison.