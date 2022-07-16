 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seiber presented with Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship

BCS Chamber of Commerce Leadership Luncheon

Patrick Baker (left to right), Royce Hickman, Carson Seiber, Heather Seiber, Patrick Seiber and Glen Brewer pose for a photo after Carson was presented with the Royce Hickman Scholarship at the B-CS Chamber of Commerce Leadership Luncheon at the Stella Hotel in Bryan on Thursday.

 Meredith Seaver

Carson Seiber was awarded the Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship by the B-CS Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's Leadership Luncheon on Thursday at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Seiber graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in May and is planning to attend Texas A&M University this fall and join the Corps of Cadets.

The Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship was founded in 2020 by Royce Hickman and family and is awarded to a local graduating senior that completed the Junior Leadership Brazos program as a junior in high school.

Hickman was chamber president and CEO from 1998 until he retired in 2016. He is now the chamber’s community liaison.

