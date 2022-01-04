Schools prepare for second semester

The College Station school district is preparing for the second semester by continuing to follow its set protocols, which include using a hospital grade disinfectant and fogging using the Vital Oxide disinfectant.

Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district, also confirmed the district has received 2,000 portable high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems that are being distributed to campuses this week. There would be one machine per classroom.

During its Dec. 14 meeting, the College Station school board unanimously approved the $613,675 purchase of the 2,000 devices and 1,500 replacement filters from Safeware Inc., utilizing Health Support Grant money allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and ESSER II funds.

The HEPA filtration machines are recommended as “an effective method for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other illness such as the flu,” according to a memo from Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer. This means it is something that can continue to be used even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.