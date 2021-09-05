Schools implement staff testing, consider virtual academies as COVID-19 cases increase

With fewer than 200 students in the district, the move was an attempt to be proactive, he said, and stay ahead of the pandemic.

“We got to figure out how to beat COVID,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us together to beat it, and we just want to do what’s safe and keep the students and teachers safe.”

In a letter to families on Aug. 25, he also encouraged those eligible to get the vaccine to do so.

Whitbeck and Martindale said they do not plan to implement mask mandates in their districts, but both reported seeing an increase in mask wearing in the third week of school. In their visits to campuses, both said they have observed more mask wearing at the younger grade levels.

“At the classes I saw the first week, and now the end of the third week, I do see more masks,” Whitbeck said. “I see more masks on my adults too. That doesn’t mean that we’re still way up there in the percentages of mask wearing; I would not say we are.”

Martindale said he believes more are wearing masks than are not after an email and video requesting and encouraging students and staff to wear masks while in school facilities.