Schools implement staff testing, consider virtual academies as COVID-19 cases increase

As COVID-19 cases increase in school districts throughout the Brazos Valley, superintendents are doing what they can to keep schools open and students and employees safe.
The Bryan school district began the school year Aug. 17 with 17 total active cases – 14 staff members and three students – and ended the third week of school Friday with 265 total active cases – 43 staff members and 222 students. On Friday, the district’s population was 2,909 total staff members and 16,067 total students.
Superintendent Christie Whitbeck reported the percent of total students and staff testing positive at 1.38% and 1.48%, respectively.
“When we look at the whole population, it is still manageable,” she said. “It’s still more numbers than we had last year, though. Last year we were never this high, so we don’t want to keep seeing the trend go up for any reason.” Whitbeck said she sees a correlation between the largest campuses and the number of student cases, using Bryan High School and Rudder High Schools as examples. Bryan High is the largest campus and has the most active student cases at 41. Rudder is the second-largest campus and has the second-most active student cases at 34.
The College Station school district started Aug. 17 with two total cases – both staff members – and ended the third week on Friday with 402 active cases and 169 cases listed as recovered. Of the total 571 cases the district has seen since the start of the school year, 472 have been students and 99 are district employees. This year, the district has approximately 2,100 employees and 14,300 students.
Superintendent Mike Martindale said he expects the number of recovered cases to increase as the school year enters its fourth week.
Of the total, College Station High School has had the most number of student cases since the school year began at 123 cases. A&M Consolidated High School has reported 60 total student cases. Three elementary schools have reported more than 30 total cases since the start of the school year – Rock Prairie, South Knoll and Southwood Valley. Martindale said campuses with higher caseloads are disinfected every night instead of twice a week like other campuses.
He is optimistic that College Station schools will follow the trend of other districts that opened a week earlier and have seen cases level off somewhat.
The Navasota school district started one week later, on Aug. 23, with four total cases – one student and three staff members. On Thursday, after nearly two full weeks of school, the district reported 48 total active cases with 28 student and 12 employee cases. The district has 2,932 students and 444 employees.
Superintendent Stu Musick reported the case numbers result in less than 1% of the district population. The campus with the most student cases was Navasota High School at 15 cases on Thursday, but that is not surprising, he said, because of how many transitions and extracurricular activities the secondary students have.
“Like everyone, our numbers at the beginning of year are higher than they were last year at the beginning of year, but I don’t think that’s a comment on students returning to school as much as it is what’s going on in and around the communities and throughout the state, that the numbers are higher,” Musick said.
In Hearne, Superintendent Adrain Johnson reported 18 positive cases – 16 students and two staff members. The district does not have a dashboard with day-to-day numbers unlike Bryan, College Station and Navasota.
From Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, the Hearne Elementary and Hearne Junior High campuses moved to virtual learning in order for both buildings to undergo deep cleaning. The high school campus remained open as usual. The move was done “out of an abundance of caution and for the continued safety of the students and staff,” according to a letter sent to Hearne families Aug. 31.
Students at both campuses are expected to return to in-person learning Tuesday.
In Calvert, Superintendent Thyrun Hurst announced Aug. 25 that the district would be requiring masks of all students and staff, going against Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order that prohibits mask mandates.
“I don’t want to get into the political side of it,” Hurst said. “My position is just to do what we need to do in terms of teaching and learning and being able to provide an environment that’s conducive to learning by having everybody here.”
With fewer than 200 students in the district, the move was an attempt to be proactive, he said, and stay ahead of the pandemic.
“We got to figure out how to beat COVID,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us together to beat it, and we just want to do what’s safe and keep the students and teachers safe.”
In a letter to families on Aug. 25, he also encouraged those eligible to get the vaccine to do so.
Whitbeck and Martindale said they do not plan to implement mask mandates in their districts, but both reported seeing an increase in mask wearing in the third week of school. In their visits to campuses, both said they have observed more mask wearing at the younger grade levels.
“At the classes I saw the first week, and now the end of the third week, I do see more masks,” Whitbeck said. “I see more masks on my adults too. That doesn’t mean that we’re still way up there in the percentages of mask wearing; I would not say we are.”
Martindale said he believes more are wearing masks than are not after an email and video requesting and encouraging students and staff to wear masks while in school facilities.
“I think the message had a little bit of an influence. How much of one, I’d hesitate to quantify that,” he said.
Musick said they are not looking at implementing a mask mandate with the executive order in place, but said they are encouraging masks and supporting those who choose to wear them.
Administrators at all the districts are asking everyone to self-monitor for symptoms and to stay home if they do not feel well.
“Now is not the time to try to push through not feeling well,” Martindale said. “If you’re not feeling well, you need to stay home. … If you are ultimately positive for COVID, we don’t want you unintentionally passing it along to everyone else.”
Bryan, College Station and Navasota school districts have all started offering rapid COVID testing for staff members, utilizing rapid tests provided by the Texas Education Agency, and Hearne has testing available for staff and students.
At Bryan and College Station, the testing began the week of Aug. 30 and is done in the mornings, so staff members can get tested and have results before going to their campus.
Whitbeck said she watches employee cases more closely because the reason a campus will have to close is if the district does not have the staff or substitutes necessary to fill classes.
“That’s where we can get ourselves into a pickle of not being able to cover in various things,” she said. “Not just teachers, but bus drivers, food service workers; it can be any group of people.”
Martindale said it is the same for College Station, saying some administrators have filled in for classes when substitute teachers were not available.
“It’s a collective effort. I know that we have faculty and staff on campus that are covering during their conference period and in those types of things. It is a challenging time, much like last year, but everyone is stepping up and contributing and doing what they can to make sure we keep our schools open for our students to come to school,” he said.
A lack of staffing is the likely cause of any campus closures in Navasota also, Musick said, but did not rule out the possibility of closing a campus if student numbers increase and can be connected to spread in one particular campus or activity.
“One thing we’ve learned over the past year-and-a-half is anything’s possible and never say never,” he said. “We’re all learning and making decisions as they arise. We try to be as prepared as we can for everything and anything that can happen, but some of these things have never happened before, and we’re having to make decisions based off of things and it’s more of a reaction than being proactive like we are normally able to be.”
Bryan, College Station and Navasota have not had to close any classes this year due to staffing shortages.
Both Bryan and College Station school districts are looking at virtual academies. Martindale said Senate Bill 15 from the Texas Legislature’s second special session that would fund virtual learning similar to last year was sent to the governor Wednesday.
In Bryan, Whitbeck said, the school board will hear an update on the district’s plan, which Whitbeck anticipates will begin with elementary students because parents have expressed the most concerns due to the lack of a vaccine for children younger than 12 years old.
Martindale said College Station administrators and school board members will look into the offering, saying he anticipates it to use an application process.
Looking ahead, Whitbeck said, the Bryan school district hopes to bring a mobile vaccine unit to its middle and high school campuses to make it easier for students who want to get the vaccine.
“We’re going to just try to navigate this as best we can,” she said.